FFF Enterprises Inc. Adds COVID-19 Vaccines and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Products to Its Comprehensive, Expanding Portfolio

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, has partnered with the industry’s top pharmaceutical manufacturers to carry Moderna and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, ABRYSVO™ and AREXVY RSV vaccines, as well as RSV monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus™ — these products, along with our comprehensive portfolio of influenza vaccines, give healthcare providers the arsenal they need to combat the fast approaching 2023-2024 viral respiratory season.

“FFF has been a leader in influenza vaccine distribution, so adding a variety of COVID-19 vaccines and RSV products to our portfolio feels instinctive to continue protecting patients and healthcare providers against viral spread, especially as we continue to hear about emerging COVID-19 variants, and we enter respiratory disease season,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “We continue to stay true to our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®, which not only includes a commitment to keeping patients safe, but also ensuring medical staff feel protected and equipped.”

To learn more about FFF Enterprises’ expanding vaccine portfolio, or if you are a medical professional wishing to place an order, visit MyFluVaccine.com.

