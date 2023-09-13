IPG Introduces 170e Carton Sealing Tape With 30% Recycled Film

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®) a leading manufacturer of packaging and protective solutions, is excited to introduce the new 170e water based acrylic pressure-sensitive carton sealing tape, designed with 30% recycled film.



This construction is a significant step in reducing the consumption of new virgin raw materials, thereby providing an overall lower carbon footprint. 170e maintains the performance characteristics and reliability of the carton closure product line. Its superior tack, UV resistance and broad application temperature performance mirror those of its non-recycled content counterparts and is ideal for both manual and automated applications.

170e is one of several new product launches that support and contribute to IPG’s sustainability and circularity goals. IPG continues to embrace sustainability as a key strategy for achieving the company vision and mission, and as a primary driver of operational excellence.

“Sustainability is a core value at IPG, and this new carton closure product demonstrates our dedication to develop innovative solutions that help our customers go green without spending additional green,” said Product Manager Kelsey Redmon.

For more information regarding IPG’s new 170e carton sealing tape or other related packaging products, please contact kredmon@itape.com; or jbolus@itape.com regarding IPG’s sustainability goals.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Kelsey Redmon

Product Manager

kredmon@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6332227f-930a-4760-bd12-5108e5ffd27f