Rustic Falls Nature Camp Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rustic Falls Nature Camp received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.



Rustic Falls Nature Camp operates as a nonprofit organization aiming to establish a wholesome and rejuvenating setting for individuals navigating through life's toughest moments. Its primary objective is to provide a secure and nurturing environment where children and their families can find respite from the daily pressures and challenges they face.

“Our goal is to work with as many different groups as possible to allow them to get out in nature and have a 'time-out' from some of life's most challenging times. It gives people a place to reset and recharge,” said President and Camp Director Deanna Hallagan.

The camp is eighty-nine acres, including two houses, a barn, and a central waterfall with plenty of open trails to explore. Groups are provided with a customized camp experience tailored to their unique needs.

“It's nice to see people just take a breath and not feel the pressure of outside stressors. It's a safe space for everyone,” said Hallagan.

The camp continues to grow and thrive through its strong partnerships with hospitals, schools, and nonprofit agencies throughout the Midwest. They welcome all who wish to experience a nurturing and peaceful space in a beautiful landscape.

“Rustic Falls offers a great way for people who are going through a difficult time to recharge and get their bearings,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

Rustic Falls Nature Camp is dedicated to covering all costs for visiting families and children. The organization will use the SBB Research Group Foundation grant to host more groups for day trips and overnights at the camp this summer and through the fall season.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.