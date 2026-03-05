The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors World Wildlife Fund

CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Wildlife Fund collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

The SBB Research Group Foundation supports the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) with a continued partnership dedicated to expanding ongoing conservation efforts for the black-footed ferret, one of North America’s most endangered species. This year’s contribution builds on the SBB Research Group Foundation’s previous support and helps WWF broaden the reach of its disease mitigation strategy across additional prairie dog colonies.

In 2024, WWF focused on advancing drone delivery systems for vaccine-laced bait pellets, a critical tool for combating sylvatic plague in prairie dog populations, the primary food source for black-footed ferrets. With the 2025 partnership, WWF is now able to apply these upgraded technologies across a larger habitat range, allowing vaccination efforts to reach new sites that were previously inaccessible. Expanding this work is critical to stabilizing prairie dog numbers and, in turn, improving survival for the black-footed ferret.

“WWF has proven how targeted vaccine delivery can protect both prairie dogs and the ferrets that rely on them,” said Erin Noonan, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation. “This year’s support is about helping and strengthening the long-term health of this fragile ecosystem.”

The SBB Research Group Foundation values the opportunity to continue supporting WWF’s conservation initiatives.

To learn more about WWF and their efforts to save the black-footed ferret, please visit:

WWF Black-Footed Ferret

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

