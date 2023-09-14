Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2023

Company Announcement No. 4-2023

Copenhagen, September 14, 2023.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S publishes its first interim report after having completed the acquisition of seven commercial properties.

During the first half of 2023 Swiss Properties Invest completed the acquisition of property number 6 and 7 to its portfolio of Swiss commercial real estate properties. With the acquisition of the two properties the company has delivered on its stated objectives of establishing a portfolio of 6 to 8 attractive commercial properties in Switzerland. Going forward the aim is to optimise the operations and to fund further expansions of the portfolio.

H1 2023 Financial highlights

The group revenue reached DKK 14.4m compared to DKK 1.4m for H1 2022.

The group operating profit reached DKK 7.7m compared to DKK 0.5m for H1 2022.

Profit after tax for the group reached DKK 4.4m compared to DKK 0.1m during H1 2022.

Private placement

As disclosed in Company Announcement no. 03-2023, the shareholders of Swiss Properties Invest A/S (“Swiss Properties Invest” or “the Company”) have authorized the board of directors to increase the share capital with up to 2,225,000 new shares of nominal DKK 100 without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders (cf. article 3.7.1 and 3.7.4 of the articles of association).

The Board of Directors has decided to explore the possibility to increase the share capital in a private placement. It is the intention to offer new shares against cash contribution at a subscription price of DKK 108.5 per new share, raising gross proceeds of minimum DKK 25m up to DKK 241.4m.

The proceeds from the private placement are intended to provide funding for new investments in Swiss commercial properties. Part of the development in the Company is the continued expansion of the current portfolio leveraging the already established operational set-up. An expansion of the current portfolio is expected to increase the profitability of the Company’s operations with the aim of strengthening the Company’s value creation.

The full interim report for H1 2023 is attached.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422,631,240), which was founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,

DK-2500 Valby,

tlf. +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/

