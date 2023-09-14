Garage Gurus® Announces 2023-2024 Automotive Technician Scholarship Winners

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.’s DRiV business group, today announced the winners of their 2023-2024 Automotive Technical Scholarship Program. Each of the 12 recipients will receive $2,500 toward their automotive education. All winners have been accepted or are currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or are full-time U.S. high school students. Now in its eighth year, the Garage Gurus scholarship program has committed more than $270,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals.

“As always, the Garage Gurus team is very excited about our scholarship program, and hearing the stories of the students who applied,” said Dennis Sheran, executive director, Garage Gurus. “While our goal is to support the next generation of technicians entering the field, it’s clear that these students have no shortage of passion for their dreams. Congratulations to all our recipients!”



Students were required to submit an application, two letters of recommendation from non-family members, and a typed essay or video indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” Winners’ application packages were reviewed and chosen by a Garage Gurus’ team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.



Recipients of Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year are:

Alayna B. - Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Brody G. - Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Carson D. - Ranken Technical College

Clayton W. - Black River Technical College

Destini A. - Locklin Technical College

James S. - Central Piedmont Community College

Joseph P. - University of Northwestern Ohio

Cody C. - Jones Technical Institute (J-Tech)

Karol R. - Immokalee Technical College

Kevin W. - University of Northwestern Ohio

Riley B. - Collin College

Vanessa M. - Universal Technical Institute (Sacramento, CA)

To meet the shortage of automotive professionals and technicians throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition.



Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. Four State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in the U.S., located in Chicago, South Florida, St. Louis and Suburban Detroit.

To learn more about Garage Gurus, it’s training platforms, and more about the program, visit www.garagegurus.tech.



About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Mike Alzamora – 773-456-0030

malzamora@driv.com