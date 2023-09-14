Bioxytran Announces Broad Spectrum Antiviral Activity Highlighted in ProLectin-M

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral diseases, announced that its preprint article titled “Evaluation of Complex Carbohydrates Showing Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2, Influenzas-a (H1N1), and Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (hRSV) Strain A2 in ‘In Vitro’ Setting” (the “Article”) contains data showing a significant reduction of viral load in COVID-19, influenza (H1N1) and in human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). ProLectin-M (“PL-M”) and ProLectin-I were the galectin antagonists used on these 3 viruses to produce the results set forth in the Article.



The in vitro data demonstrates that PL-M has the potential to be a broad-spectrum antiviral useful in the treatment of Upper Respiratory Infections (“URI”). The new COVID-19 variants continue to render older COVID vaccines obsolete. While hospitalizations are on the rise, many Americans are currently offered inadequate protection and therapeutic solutions. This situation represents a large unmet medical need. Additionally, the existing antiviral treatment options have seen the first signs of resistance calling into question their long-term viability. PL-M is a next generation antiviral that is designed to prevent the virus from entering the cell. The universal nature of the binding region of the spike protein known as the Galectin Fold is expected to neutralize the virus regardless of mutation.

The full text of the preprint Article is located at the following link

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202309.0077/v1

About ProLectin-M

ProLectin-M is an oral galectin antagonist that prevents the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into human cells. In recent clinical trials the drug achieved a 100% responders rate of negative PCR tests by day 7. In 3 days, the drug achieved an 88% responders rate of negative PCR tests. The treated population experienced no viral rebounds during the 14-day observation period. The company is preparing for a phase 3 clinical trial in order to seek regulatory approval.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

