Exclusively Streaming on TuneIn: Boss Radio 66 Presents Country A-Go-Go Featuring Tom Hanks’ Private Collection of Classic Country Albums

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, today announced the launch of Country A-Go-Go, the second radio station from the team behind Boss Radio 66, Tom Hanks and Debbie Daughtry. The duo are releasing their personal collection of classic country albums to listeners around the globe to help them discover hidden gems from country legends and the talented artists who never got much radio airplay in their time.



Country A-Go-Go pays homage to country music’s roots featuring deep cuts from legends like Hank Williams, Jean Shepard, Tammy Wynette and George Jones to undiscovered artists of the 50s, 60s and 70s whose influence can still be found in today’s hits. The station captures the essence of those generations through its carefully curated playlist - even featuring vintage audio ads to take listeners on a journey through time.

Listeners will hear the changing tides of American culture over the course of three decades through a uniquely country perspective. Country A-Go-Go presents a voice of the people many have never heard before.

To make this station a reality Hanks and Daughtry scoured record bins around the country and turned to their own personal record collections, digitizing over 3,500 vinyl records of classic country. The station brings these classic hits out of the archives to showcase the music created during its greatest era that continues to impact the music still playing on the radio today.

“This is the music that I grew up with, and still influences the music that I love to this day,” said Daughtry. “The new generation of country music artists are amazing. The genre is having a huge comeback right now. Just take a listen to Garth’s new station, The Big 615! Country A-Go-Go reconnects listeners with country music’s origins to hear the legends that gave country its soul. This station is for any country music fan that wants to hear great music from a very influential time in history.”

The commercial-free station makes its debut on TuneIn during the week of Hank Williams' 100th Birthday, with special programming that celebrates this important event in music history with some deep-cut recordings of the country legend.

Country A-Go-Go is the latest of several collaborations planned between Hanks and Daughtry. The first of which was Boss Radio 66, a station dedicated to classic rock 45s from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

To listen to Country A-Go-Go, download the TuneIn app or go to TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

