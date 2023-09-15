Semiconductor Gases Market to Surpass USD 16.28 Billion with 7.4% CAGR by 2030 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Semiconductor Gases Market as reported by SNS Insider, achieved a value of USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to attain USD 16.28 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the projected timeframe from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Semiconductor gases refer to a specialized category of gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. These gases play a crucial role in various stages of semiconductor fabrication processes, which are essential for the production of integrated circuits and microchips found in virtually all electronic devices today. Semiconductor gases can be used for etching or removing specific parts of a silicon wafer's surface. This controlled removal is crucial for creating intricate patterns and features on the semiconductor devices.

Semiconductor Gases Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.2 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 16.28 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4% From 2023-2030 Key Segments by Product (Electronic Bulk Gas, Electronic Special Gas)



by Application (Logic, Memory, and Others) Key Market Players Air Liquide S.A., Linde Group., American Gas Products, Iwatani Corporation, Gruppo SIAD, Air Products Inc, Indiana Oxygen Inc, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, SK Materials, SHOWA DENKO K.K and other key players

Market Analysis

The semiconductor gases market is a crucial component of the global semiconductor industry, providing the essential materials needed for semiconductor manufacturing processes. The semiconductor industry is characterized by rapid technological advancements, with manufacturers constantly striving to produce smaller, faster, and more efficient chips. As semiconductor manufacturing processes become more sophisticated, the demand for high-purity specialty gases, such as silane and nitrogen trifluoride, is expected to grow significantly. These gases play critical roles in processes like chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and etching. The trend towards smaller and more power-efficient electronic devices, as seen in IoT devices, requires advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes. This drives the need for gases that can enable precise and controlled deposition at smaller scales, pushing the market forward.

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Gases Market Study

The Electronic Special Gas segment's dominance in the market is not only driven by the current demands of the industry but also by its capacity to adapt to evolving technology requirements. As semiconductor devices become even more complex and integrated, the role of electronic special gases will remain pivotal in ensuring the quality and reliability of these advanced electronics.

The Memory segment's dominance is driven not only by the relentless demand for memory solutions but also by its pivotal role in enabling transformative technologies. As the world continues to rely on data-driven processes and connectivity, memory devices will continue to play a central role, solidifying their position at the forefront of the market.

Recent Developments

POSCO, one of the world's leading steel manufacturers, has recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Samsung Electronics to establish a localized xenon production facility aimed at supporting the semiconductor industry.

EMD Electronics, a leading player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, has recently announced a significant expansion of its semiconductor manufacturing capacities. The expansion is a testament to EMD Electronics' dedication to innovation and excellence.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The semiconductor gases market is experiencing a dynamic landscape with several key drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats shaping its trajectory. One of the primary drivers is the relentless demand for advanced electronic devices, ranging from smartphones to autonomous vehicles, which necessitates the production of increasingly complex and miniaturized semiconductors. This escalating demand is pushing semiconductor manufacturers to invest in cutting-edge technologies, thereby boosting the need for high-purity specialty gases critical for semiconductor fabrication processes. . On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and concerns over the carbon footprint of gas production and utilization present significant restraints for the industry. Manufacturers are grappling with the need to adopt more sustainable practices and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, emerging threats include the potential disruption of semiconductor supply chains due to geopolitical conflicts and the ongoing chip shortage crisis.

Key Regional Developments

North America, led by the United States, remains a global technology hub with a robust semiconductor manufacturing sector. Key players like Intel, AMD, and Micron have a significant presence here. The region's focus on innovation and R&D drives the demand for specialty gases used in semiconductor fabrication processes. Asia Pacific has emerged as a global semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse, with companies like TSMC and SMIC making significant strides. The region's rapid growth and government support for the semiconductor industry drive substantial demand for semiconductor gases. Germany is at the forefront of the European semiconductor gases market. Companies like Infineon and ASML have a strong presence. The region's emphasis on quality and precision in manufacturing fuels the demand for high-purity gases.

Impact of Recession

The impact of an ongoing recession on the semiconductor gases market is complex and multifaceted. While it can lead to short-term challenges such as demand fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, it also presents opportunities for innovation and adaptation. Companies that are proactive in their strategies and flexible in their approach are better positioned to weather the storm and emerge stronger in the post-recession landscape. Collaborating with global partners and suppliers to secure supply chains and address challenges collectively can mitigate disruptions.

