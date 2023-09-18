Festi hf.: Buyback program week 37

In week 37 2023, Festi purchased in total 85,995 own shares for total amount of 15,397,110 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|37
|11.sep
|10:14:11
|30.000
|180
|5.400.000
|37
|12.sep
|14:47:42
|30.000
|179
|5.370.000
|37
|15.sep
|15:29:30
|25.995
|178
|4.627.110
|85.995
|15.397.110
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 9,189,673 own shares or 2.94% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,275,668 own shares for 242,662,037 ISK and holds today 9,275,668 own shares or 2.97% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).