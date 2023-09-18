Good360 Announces Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action for a Sustainable Solution to Reduce Waste & Community Need

Alexandria, VA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced a Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) commitment to expand its work by creating a platform for companies to pledge to significantly decrease the amount of surplus products being discarded as waste, and instead donate these resources to support the most vulnerable in our communities. This commitment will be announced at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting, taking place September 18-19 in New York City.

This commitment aligns with CGI’s action on Inclusive Economic Recovery & Growth and is core to Good360’s mission to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through its vetted network of both domestic and international nonprofit partners to support children, adults and families impacted by poverty, natural disasters, and other crises. The organization’s work helps improve lives and builds resilience while significantly reducing the environmental burden of retail waste. Through this pledge, Good360 will ask companies to commit to specific goals around the volume of usable goods diverted from waste channels that are instead given an extended life in order to better support our communities.

“This year, Good360 is celebrating 40 years of closing the gap between those with plenty and those without enough to get by,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “Through this commitment, we will significantly expand on that work by recognizing corporations that commit to both environmental sustainability and community impact outcomes by ensuring that surplus and unsold goods have an impactful new life through donating them to Good360.”

This commitment not only demonstrates a dedication to environmental sustainability principles including waste reduction and providing all usable goods an extended life, but also amplifies the impact of good for communities that need it most. Currently, unsold goods (including those arising from overproduction, slight imperfections, consumer returns, and more are a multi-billion-dollar problem. A company’s pledge to join Good360 in this work signals to shareholders, employees, customers, and other key stakeholders that it has an actionable plan to achieve its sustainability and social impact goals. Good360’s goal is to divert an additional $500 million in goods to the donation channel over the next two years.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

About the Clinton Global Initiative

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI’s unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs.