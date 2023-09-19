Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

19 September 2023 at 10:00 am

Composition of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Nomination Board

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are determined on the basis of the shareholder register held by Euroclear as per 1 September 2023 and who are shareholders acting according to the principles otherwise mentioned in the Charter, are entitled to appoint their representatives to the company’s Nomination Board. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, a group of shareholders may agree on the appointment of a joint representative to the Nomination Board. The following shareholders have agreed on the appointment of a joint representative: Chemec Oy, CH-Polymers Oy, Maijala Eeva, Maijala Hannele, Maijala Heikki, Maijala Juhani, Maijala Juuso, Maijala Miikka, Maijala Mikko, Maijala Roope and Maijala Tuula.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are entitled to appoint a representative to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board are the Evald and Hilda Nissin Säätiö foundation, the above-mentioned group of shareholders, and Nordea Funds Ltd (through 11 funds managed by it). The following persons have been appointed as their representatives in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Nomination Board:

Juhani Lassila – Chairman of the Board, Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö (9% of shares and votes)

Miikka Maijala – CEO, Clinius Ltd, group of shareholders (8.5% of shares and votes)

Tanja Eronen – CEO, Nordea Funds Ltd (4.7% of shares and votes)

The Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors, Jukka Leinonen, acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Nomination Board is Juhani Lassila.



The Nomination Board prepares proposals for board members and board remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

For additional information, please contact

Sirpa Huopalainen

tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,300 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844,1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en



