BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 26, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 29, 2023.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.047 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.098 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.055 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.186 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.110 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.239 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.160 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.186 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.053 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.187 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.083 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.072 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.216 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.077 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.195 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.208 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.153 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.174 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.079 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.060 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.082 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.129 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.072 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.062 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.101 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.117 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.089 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.162 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.275 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.120 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.106 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.420 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.361 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.057 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.101 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.053 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.040 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.050 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.110 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.233 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.105 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.236 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.090 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.199 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.099 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.170 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.153 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.131 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.111 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.152 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.085 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.106 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.078 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.045 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.034 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.104 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.069 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.078 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.068 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.272 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.060 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.072 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.125 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.097 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.152 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.113 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.066 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.238 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.176 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.306 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.047 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.060 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.059 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.057 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.051 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.095 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.067 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.051 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.058 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.261 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.037 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.117 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.129 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.095 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.093 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.086 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.096 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.073 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.122 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.131 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.146 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.144 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.106 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.201

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.197



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 25, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

