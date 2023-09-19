Acronis Unveils First Ever AI-powered All-in-One Cyber Protection Solution for Consumers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection , today announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly Acronis True Image) . The innovative software offers a comprehensive suite of features that seamlessly integrate secure backup, AI-based security, and digital identity protection, making it the ultimate must-have solution for individuals, families, home office users, and small businesses.



To further strengthen its best-in-class, flagship offering, Acronis introduced a partnership with Iris® powered by Generali. Identity protection is critical due to the increasing prevalence of AI and cyber threats in today's digital world - especially as so far in 2023, the FTC has reported 1.4 million cases of identity theft.

Acronis' Cyber Protect Home Office now features a white-label version of Iris’ Identity Protection offering to meet the needs of consumers. Identity protection helps safeguard personal and financial information from being exploited by malicious actors for fraudulent activities and monetary gain, and provides users with a powerful shield against a wide range of digital risks, from data breaches to identity theft and beyond.

“No matter who you are and where you are, cybercriminals are coming for you. Before powerful AI was widely available, it was hard and expensive for criminals to hunt users at scale,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Today, an unsophisticated attacker can harm a huge number of people, running complicated phishing and social engineering attacks. Protecting data, applications and systems is not enough anymore, and we are bringing identity theft monitoring, resolution services and cyber insurance into Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office to provide complete protection on top of the industry-leading backup and security for individuals and home offices.”

Key features and benefits of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office include:

AI-Based Cybersecurity Enhancement : Innovative AI capabilities proactively identify and neutralize potential threats, while providing an added layer of security against cyberattacks including automated recovery from ransomware attacks. Enable the two-factor authentication (2FA) functionality to maximize your security.





: Innovative AI capabilities proactively identify and neutralize potential threats, while providing an added layer of security against cyberattacks including automated recovery from ransomware attacks. Enable the two-factor authentication (2FA) functionality to maximize your security. Backup and Cloning : Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers robust secure backup and cloning features. Users can safeguard their critical data and systems with reliable backup that ensures quick recovery in case of data loss or cyber-attacks.





: Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers robust secure backup and cloning features. Users can safeguard their critical data and systems with reliable backup that ensures quick recovery in case of data loss or cyber-attacks. Identity Protection : With almost half ( 47% ) of American adults having their personal information exposed by cybercriminals, bringing personal identity protection to Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office will usher in new levels of protection for users.





: With almost half ( ) of American adults having their personal information exposed by cybercriminals, bringing personal identity protection to Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office will usher in new levels of protection for users. Cyber Insurance : Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office includes a cyber insurance component, an added layer of financial security in the event of a cyber incident. This feature further mitigates potential losses, offering a comprehensive solution for digital threats with certified expertise and covering up to $1 million in personal identity theft reimbursements.





: Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office includes a cyber insurance component, an added layer of financial security in the event of a cyber incident. This feature further mitigates potential losses, offering a comprehensive solution for digital threats with certified expertise and covering up to $1 million in personal identity theft reimbursements. Remote Management : Users are empowered with remote management tools to monitor and manage their cybersecurity measures from anywhere in the world. This added convenience and flexibility allow for a swift response to any emerging threats.





: Users are empowered with remote management tools to monitor and manage their cybersecurity measures from anywhere in the world. This added convenience and flexibility allow for a swift response to any emerging threats. Mobile App and Backup: While mobile device manufacturers offer some storage options, it's usually platform-specific, and multi-device families may have a mix of operating systems. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office features storage capabilities for any operating system and advanced encryption to keep mobile contacts, calendars, photos, files, and data safe. The solution also offers the Acronis mobile app to safeguards mobile device data. The feature seamlessly functions across devices so access data is accessible from anywhere through the app or the web interface.



The need for robust, less complex, and all-encompassing protection has never been greater in an increasingly interconnected world. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is designed to conquer the evolving landscape of cyber threats by integrating Acronis' cutting-edge cyber protection and secure backup solutions with Iris Identity Protection’s advanced identity monitoring and defense capabilities. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is the only complete active-security solution that addresses these diverse needs within a single, easy-to-use, and modern platform.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is available for purchase online and through select resellers with yearly packages starting from $49.99. For more information about features, pricing, and how to get started, please visit https://go.acronis.com/cyber-protect-home-office .

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

