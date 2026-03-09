Acronis Releases 2025 ESG Report Highlighting Progress in Sustainability, Workforce Engagement, and Responsible Technology

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s ESG strategy, key initiatives, and measurable progress across global operations in 2025 amid rapid change in cyber protection and artificial intelligence (AI).

Compared to 2024, Acronis achieved measurable progress across key ESG metrics in 2025. The latest report demonstrates how the company continues to strengthen the foundation of trust at the core of its business by protecting, managing, and automating IT environments; investing in its people; equipping partners through training and enablement and engaging them in community initiatives; increasing transparency around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations to support shared sustainability goals; supporting local communities; and further reducing its global operational footprint.

“This ESG report reflects our commitment to building a resilient, ethical, and sustainable organization — one that protects not only data, but also people, communities, and the environment,” said Alona Geckler, SVP of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at Acronis. “Our 2025 ESG Report demonstrates how we embed responsible business practices into both our strategy and daily operations. By providing transparency into our performance, we create long-term value for our partners and give them confidence in our sustainable operations and business stability. We are committed to strengthening trust and contributing to a more secure digital future.”





Responsible AI and Innovation

AI plays an enabling role across Acronis’ ESG priorities. Acronis continues to advance AI across its products, operations, and development while maintaining a strong commitment to responsible use. The company recognizes that AI introduces both new opportunities and risks and is evolving its governance practices to address privacy, security, and potential misuse in line with its existing ethical and security standards, supported by a formal AI Use Policy that defines clear guardrails for responsible adoption, data protection, human oversight, and appropriate use cases across the organization.

AI capabilities are being embedded into Acronis’ natively integrated platform to enhance endpoint security, backup and recovery, and endpoint management, improving efficiency and cyber resilience for customers and partners. Internally, AI tools are widely adopted to support productivity, with more than 80% of employees using AI tools weekly and expanded use across sales, support, legal, and operations. Within R&D, AI-assisted development has scaled significantly, with more than 300 engineers using AI coding tools that have generated nearly 2 million lines of code to date and contributed to measurable productivity gains in development and testing workflows. Acronis continues to invest in AI-enabled innovation with a focus on secure deployment, transparency, governance oversight, and ongoing workforce upskilling.

Environmental Performance

In 2025, Acronis advanced its environmental strategy through greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, efficiency measures, reuse initiatives, and responsible infrastructure decisions, including:

Strengthened the consistency and reliability of GHG in collaboration with an external sustainability advisory partner.

in collaboration with an external sustainability advisory partner. Reduced its total Scope 1–3 greenhouse GHG emissions by 40% compared to 2024 . Scope 3 emissions, representing 98% of the company’s total footprint, declined by 41% year-over-year, with the largest share linked to the use phase of sold products (Category 11), accounting for 82.1% of Scope 3 emissions.

. Scope 3 emissions, representing 98% of the company’s total footprint, declined by 41% year-over-year, with the largest share linked to the use phase of sold products (Category 11), accounting for 82.1% of Scope 3 emissions. Held 18 Environmental Days across 11 regions , collecting 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs.) of waste and planting 1,780 trees. Employee engagement remained an important part of environmental stewardship.

, collecting and planting Employee engagement remained an important part of environmental stewardship. Strengthened the sustainability of its digital infrastructure by migrating more than 100 petabytes of Frankfurt data center workloads to a facility certified to ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 , prioritizing energy efficiency, hardware reuse, and certified recycling practices.

of Frankfurt data center workloads to a facility certified to , prioritizing energy efficiency, hardware reuse, and certified recycling practices. To further support decarbonization across its operations, Acronis matched 70% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy attribute certificates.



Social Impact and Workforce Engagement

Acronis continued to invest in its people and communities in 2025:

Expanded its Voice of Employees program, implementing 50% of submitted ideas to improve workplace culture and operations.

program, implementing to improve workplace culture and operations. Strengthened employee engagement, with more than 600 employees (33% of the workforce) contributing 2,378 volunteer hours across 129 community projects .

contributing across . Launched LinkedIn Learning globally, achieving approximately 70% adoption, and expanded mentorship programs.



Through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Program, the company scaled its community impact by delivering three school construction projects supporting 1,289 children, eight IT skills programs reaching 550+ learners, and 40 cyber safety workshops engaging 2,100 participants, supported by 63 employees and 33 Acronis partners.

Governance and Responsible Innovation

In 2025, Acronis strengthened governance, oversight, and accountability:

Completed its first Double Materiality Assessment , identifying five material and five emerging ESG topics to guide strategy and reporting.

, identifying to guide strategy and reporting. Appointed a Board Sustainability Champion , reinforcing Board-level oversight of ESG priorities.

, reinforcing Board-level oversight of ESG priorities. Launched Compliance Navigator , an interactive tool helping MSPs and customers translate regulatory requirements—such as NIS2, DORA, and HIPAA —into actionable compliance and security steps.

, an interactive tool helping MSPs and customers translate regulatory requirements—such as —into actionable compliance and security steps. Advanced responsible AI governance through an AI Use Policy , employee training, and updated customer terms for AI-enabled features.

, employee training, and updated customer terms for AI-enabled features. Enhanced responsible procurement practices through the rollout of a new procure-to-pay system.



Enabling MSP Success Through Training and Co-Innovation

Partner capability building remains strategically critical to Acronis’ MSP-first model. In 2025, Acronis Academy trained more than 4,000+ partner employees per quarter across 162 countries and seven languages. Participants earned an average of three to four certifications each, resulting in a year-over-year doubling of total certifications.

Acronis also expanded partner co-innovation initiatives. The Partner Ambassadors Program now includes 40 MSP ambassadors from 20 countries, and the Partner Advisory Council has grown to more than 200 members. Together, these groups supported 10+ industry events and webinars and participated in 38 structured feedback sessions (10 focus groups and 28 PAC sessions), directly informing product experience enhancements and go-to-market priorities.

For more information, download the full Acronis 2025 ESG report here: https://www.acronis.com/en/sustainability-governance/

