Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Available at All Stop & Shop Pharmacies

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that the updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at its more than 200 pharmacy locations across the Northeast for both adults and children over 12*. It will also be available for children over 3 in select locations where access to the vaccine is limited. Seasonal flu shots and the new Respiratory Vaccine (RSV) are also currently available at all Stop & Shop pharmacy locations. Eligible customers can receive immunizations for COVID-19, flu, and RSV during the same pharmacy visit, as the CDC has indicated that these vaccines may be administered alongside each other. Vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop’s trained & trusted pharmacists and are at no-cost with most insurance plans.

Stop & Shop pharmacies have an ample supply of updated COVID-19 vaccines for eligible patients available at no-cost with most insurance plans. According to the CDC, the updated vaccines should work well against currently circulating variants of COVID-19, and they continue to be the best way to protect yourself against severe disease.

In addition, Stop & Shop pharmacists are experienced in screening for risk factors associated with various health conditions and providing immunization support to help protect against the flu, shingles, RSV, pneumonia, and tetanus. Customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist for a full immunization review and to discuss other important immunizations that can help keep them, their families, and the community healthy.

“With an uptick in COVID-19 cases occurring within our region, we are pleased to now offer the updated COVID-19 vaccines at all our pharmacy locations,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We encourage all our eligible neighbors to stop by their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine as well as speak with one of our licensed and trained pharmacists to discuss preventative measures and additional CDC recommended immunizations to keep them healthy, including this season’s flu vaccine or RSV, pneumonia, and shingles vaccinations. We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations, either by appointment or simply walking in. Keeping our communities healthy and increasing access to these valuable immunizations remain a top priority for Stop & Shop Pharmacy.”

Stop & Shop takes extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured a wide offering of updated COVID-19 vaccines and additional stock of flu vaccines. The immunization area also has strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

