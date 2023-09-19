ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Otolaryngologist Lisa Tian, M.D. to their Upper East Side Office

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology specialty practice, is continuing to focus on expanding patient access to high-quality ENT care in the New York City region through its recruitment of otolaryngologists trained at best-in-class programs from across the country. To further that goal, ENTA proudly announces that otolaryngologist Lisa Tian, M.D. will be joining the practice’s Upper East Side clinical site in Manhattan, as of August 2024.

Dr. Tian graduated with her B.A. in Economics from Yale University. She earned her medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Tian is currently completing her otolaryngology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital—New York Eye and Ear Institute. She has co-authored publications on a wide range of topics including laryngeal nerve reinnervation and factors associated with post-tracheotomy adverse events. Her honors and awards include Columbia University’s Macy Scholar Award. Dr. Tian is fluent in Mandarin and looks forward to providing care to a diverse population.

Dr. Tian will be practicing at ENTA's new state-of-the-art Upper East Side facility located at 150 East 58th Street. This modern clinical site is equipped with 12 ENT Exam Rooms, two Audio Booths, two Hearing Consultation rooms, and an Allergy Injection room, in addition to Allergy Testing Rooms. Spanning the entire 34th floor, the facility boasts an expansive space of 12,119 square feet, providing ample room for future growth and development.

Dr. Tian will practice alongside otolaryngologists Peter Ashman, M.D.; Won-Taek Choe, M.D.; Alyssa Hackett, M.D., Chandra Ivey, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Guy Lin, M.D.; Scott B. Markowitz, M.D., and allergist/immunologist, Lynelle Granady, M.D.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Tian join our team," expressed Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President, and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "At ENTA, our mission revolves around delivering the highest level of otolaryngologic care to our patients. Given Dr. Tian’s experience and broad depth of knowledge, we are confident that she will provide the utmost expertise and compassionate care to all our patients."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.