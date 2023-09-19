TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps Distribute 1,080 Backpacks to Local Youth and Families in St. Paul Communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , participated in Keystone Community Services’ school supply distribution event helping to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to local students and families.



TopLine volunteers helped distribute 1,080 backpacks filled with school supplies based on age to support families in the Ramsey County area helping ensure youth in the community have supplies needed to support learning during the school year. With TopLine’s help, more youth and families received backpacks and school necessities than ever before.

“Back-to-school season can be stressful in many ways for families and we’re glad we can make it a little easier by providing the necessary volunteer support and supplies kids need to have a successful school year,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union.

“We anticipated a busy school distribution day, but the event exceeded our expectations with the number of families stopped by to pick up school supplies and take advantage of our other free services like haircuts, books and more,” said Jen Winterfeldt, Director of Development & Community Engagement at Keystone Community Services. “We are so grateful for our community volunteers and donations; we distributed every backpack and item we received!”

Since 2002, TopLine Financial Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit charitable organizations such as Keystone. In addition to volunteering to distribute backpacks these efforts have included drives for school supplies, personal care items and holiday gifts.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $785 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. To learn more, visit TopLine’s online Financial Learning Center or for sessions visit https://www.toplinecu.com/resources/financial-education/events.

