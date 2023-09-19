Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger: Food Lion Feeds Partners with Local Colleges

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth season of Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program will bring together a record 36 colleges and universities to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. Through this collaborative and proactive approach to tackle food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds will provide 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The effort benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



The Sack to Give Back program also kicks off in September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing relationship with Feeding America®. The partnership highlights the impact food can have on a person’s life and inspires action to end hunger within their communities. Since 2019, the Sack to Give Back campaign has resulted in more than 2.1 million meals* provided to local partner food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program has expanded from 33 to 36 teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The unique program will benefit 19 Feeding America local partner food banks serving communities where each school is located. With Week 3 of the 2023 college football season officially in the books, the participating colleges have already recorded 206 quarterback sacks, equivalent to 206,000 meals.

“At Food Lion, we are committed to creating a winning game plan to nourish our neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “By partnering with student-athletes and their communities, we increase awareness and support to address food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. Together, we can tackle hunger.”

The Sack to Give Back campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads during Hunger Action Month. In addition to this campaign, Food Lion Feeds will remodel and stock the shelves of nearly 30 food pantries across its 10-state operating area through its annual event, The Great Pantry Makeover. During this 30-day effort, Food Lion associates volunteer for activities such as painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. Additionally, in partnership with customers, Food Lion will help provide meals to neighbors experiencing hunger through its annual Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign from Sept. 13 – Oct. 3. The Apple Bag campaign benefits Feeding America and local partner member food banks.

The participating schools and correlating food banks that will benefit from each school’s efforts are:

School School Location Food Bank Benefitting from Meal Donations Appalachian State University Boone, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Bluefield State University Bluefield, WV Mountaineer Food Bank Bowie State University Bowie, MD Maryland Food Bank Catawba University Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Clemson University Clemson, SC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC Lowcountry Food Bank East Carolina University Greenville, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC Food Bank of the Albemarle Elon University Elon, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Liberty University Lynchburg, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Lincoln University Oxford, PA Food Bank of Delaware Livingstone College Salisbury, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Shaw University Raleigh, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC Harvest Hope Food Bank St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN Towson University Towson, MD Maryland Food Bank University of Delaware Newark, DE Food Bank of Delaware University of Maryland Adelphi, MD Capital Area Food Bank University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Inter-Faith Food Shuttle University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC University of Richmond Richmond, VA Feed More University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Virginia State University Petersburg, VA Feed More Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA Feeding Southwest Virginia Virginia Union University Richmond, VA Feed More Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d45f753-c453-4bb3-98fc-bb49731a4e1f