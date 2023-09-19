Applied Insight and Carahsoft Partner to Meet Evolving Government Cloud Requirements

RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Insight, a cloud and technology services leader in the Federal market, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced they have unveiled a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft will serve as Applied Insight’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Applied Insight’s pioneering products – Altitude™ and SHIFT™ – accessible to the Public Sector. The products, designed for and proven within highly secure classified environments, will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“This is an important step for Applied Insight in helping more Government agencies harness the power of our cloud products that have been developed and proven in extremely challenging national security environments,” said Adam Gruber, Applied Insight’s Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Products. “Our secure and effective cloud compliance and management solutions offer agencies an affordable and more efficient answer to their enterprise cloud migration needs. Applied Insight delivers the benefits of highly scalable automated cloud operations to the national security, defense, Federal and civilian sectors, as well as to organizations that serve the Government, and we look forward to reaching more customers through this partnership with Carahsoft.”

Applied Insight’s unique, proprietary cloud products Altitude and SHIFT are game-changing for the industry and deliver quality results in the Federal information technology marketplace.

Altitude is a cloud infrastructure platform that allows customers to move their systems and software quickly and efficiently to the cloud. Its built-in security and automated governance systems control access and ensure visibility, which enables rapid cloud adoption to facilitate sensitive mission activities.



SHIFT is a high-side emulation software that allows faster development of software in the cloud to support classified systems for sensitive intelligence and national security missions. It helps solve the shortage of cleared developers needed for the creation of necessary solutions by allowing developers who work on non-sensitive systems to create software and then deploy these on the high-side.



“With the addition of Altitude and SHIFT to our offerings, we are able to help more Public Sector customers meet the evolving cybersecurity requirements and expand their cloud migration efforts to meet Government-wide mandates,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Through collaboration with Applied Insight and our reseller partners, we provide our customers with the solutions they need to keep the country’s digital assets secure. We look forward to our companies’ mutual success in this partnership and continuing to develop Applied Insight’s presence in the Public Sector.”

Applied Insight’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Applied Insight team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8585 or Appliedinsight@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight works closely with agencies and industry to overcome technical and cultural hurdles to innovation, empowering them with the latest end-to-end cloud infrastructure, big data, and cyber capabilities. Our expertise in cross-domain and boundary solutions, network analytics, DevOps, and low-to-high development is unique in our industry. We develop and deliver innovative products and applications that are deployed in highly sensitive customer environments and have broad applications for federal missions. Learn more at applied-insight.com. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

