IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 37 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2023FR0010259150154121.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2023FR001025915089122.50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2023FR00102591501,357121.25XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/09/2023FR00102591501,600126.42XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/09/2023FR001025915043127.30AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/09/2023FR00102591501,557126.62XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/09/2023FR001025915074129.40AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/09/2023FR00102591507128.90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/09/2023FR00102591501,419128.36XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2023FR001025915088128.60AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2023FR00102591501,512129.41XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL7,900126.41 


