Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 September 2023 – 6PM CET

Fagron completes share buy-back program

Fagron has successfully completed its share buy-back program today. In the last period, from 18 September 2023 through 19 September 2023, Fagron purchased 17,266 of its owns shares at an average price of €16.12 per share corresponding to a total amount of €277,612.81.

A total of 138,372 Fagron shares have been repurchased under the buy-back program at an average price of €16.31 per share, corresponding to a total amount of €2,256,826.89.

The share buy-back program was announced on 3 August 2023. The repurchased shares will be used to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long term incentive scheme.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

