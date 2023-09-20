Q ENERGY announces the construction of Europe's largest floating solar farm

Q ENERGY, a major player in the renewable energies sector, announces the start of construction of Europe's largest floating solar farm on the site of a former quarry in the Haute-Marne region of France.

A large-scale project

Initiated in 2019 by the French Q ENERGY team, the project was awarded the PPE2-2 tender in August 2022. Construction is planned to start in September 2023, and works will be scheduled to last 18 months, with a provisional commissioning date in early 2025.

With an installed capacity of 74.3 MWp, the future floating power plant is Europe's largest to date and will be made up of several islands spread over a 127-hectare site of former gravel pits owned by Etablissements Blandin, whose operation ended in 2020. It will supply the equivalent of 37,000 inhabitants with electricity and avoid releasing around 18,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. 134,649 solar panels will be installed on the 6 blocks that make up the site.

For this large-scale project, Q ENERGY has partnered with a group of companies made up of Solutions 30 Sud-Ouest (ex-Sotranasa), Ciel &Terre International and Perpetum Energy, a group which will also be responsible for the plant's maintenance.

Floating structures manufactured in France:

The design of the floating solar structures takes into account the needs of the surrounding aquatic ecosystem. The materials used are sustainable and designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing energy efficiency. The floating structures that will equip the site are manufactured by Ciel & Terre in France, enabling the development of a promising national industry.

"This milestone marks the culmination of 4 years of development, proof of our determination to support the transition to cleaner energy sources. It perfectly illustrates our purpose to empower a sustainable world with green energy. This floating power plant is the first in a long series, as our teams are currently developing a broad portfolio of nearly 300 MW of projects of this type", states Arnaud GOUPIL, Regional Solar Director at Q ENERGY.



“The design and study phase of this project created a solid team that collaborated efficiently and with great agility. With this spirit of partnership at the heart of Solutions 30's DNA, and established photovoltaic expertise, we are convinced that the Group will play a leading role in tackling the energy transition challenges of the years ahead. Over and above our pride in actively contributing to the creation of a benchmark facility on a European scale, we would like to thank Q ENERGY, as well as our partners Ciel & Terre and Perpetum Energy, for the confidence they have placed in us as the project leader, coordinating its roll-out and carrying out the electrical installation", says Amaury BOILOT, Managing Director of Solutions 30 in France.

Q ENERGY France is a major player in the renewable energy market in France. The company has been developing, building and operating wind and photovoltaic projects for 24 years. Today also positioned on the energy storage market, Q ENERGY continues to expand into new areas such as green hydrogen, to offer intelligent and complete solutions for the production and supply of sustainable energy in France. The company has more than 240 employees and 6 agencies across France, as well as a head office based in Avignon. Q ENERGY France is a company of the European Holding Q ENERGY Solutions, established in 2021 by Hanwha Solutions with the objective of leading the next generation of green and flexible energy generation in Europe. Headquartered in Berlin, Q ENERGY Solutions is a sister company of Q CELLS, a world-renowned manufacturer of photovoltaic modules. The two companies form the Renewable Energy Division of the Seoul-based Hanwha Solutions Group.

