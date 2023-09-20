CAI Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced it has earned silver Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in two categories: Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion and Best CSR Strategy.



The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 28 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

“Our global workforce of over 8,500 committed associates is guided by our core values and driven by a single purpose to power the possible for our clients, colleagues and communities,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “That dedication stems from a workplace that encourages everyone to bring their full selves to work and is rooted in employee-led philanthropy. These Stevie Awards are a testament to our philosophy.”

“We congratulate all of the winners in the eighth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to promoting their achievements on our blog and social media over the coming year,” said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller.

The Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion recognition is based on the criteria of notable single achievements, or a series of achievements, related to workplace or workforce diversity and/or inclusion since the beginning of 2021. The Best CSR Strategy recognition is based on organizations that have embedded corporate social responsibility throughout the organization, in particular through its people. Winners demonstrated the role HR has played in the strategy and execution of CSR initiatives since the beginning of 2021.

To learn more about CAI, visit www.cai.io/about-us/who-we-are

For a list of Stevie Award winners, visit https://stevies-sage.secure-platform.com/a/page/the-awards/2023-stevie-winners

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

