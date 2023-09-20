Atsign Simplifies LoRaWAN® Gateway Management - Joins the LoRa Alliance®

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a Networking 2.0 pioneer, today announced its membership in the LoRa Alliance®. This membership signals Atsign’s commitment to simplifying the management of LoRaWAN® networks and devices and ensuring their continued security.



Built on Atsign’s open-source atProtocol SDK, SSH No Ports reduces the effort and cost to remotely administer LoRaWAN gateways over a secure connection.

“I’m pleased to welcome Atsign to the LoRa Alliance and look forward to its contributions,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Atsign’s solutions drive LoRaWAN adoption by allowing end-users to readily deploy, manage, and ultimately scale LoRaWAN IoT solutions. Atsign’s expertise in Networking 2.0 and cybersecurity align extremely well with the LoRa Alliance’s focus on the secure deployment and ongoing maintenance of remote networks and devices. I look forward to learning more about Atsign’s participation in LoRaWAN ecosystem and learning more about their No Ports suite of products.”

“The No Ports suite of tools, built with Networking 2.0 concepts, are a game changer for the LoRaWAN community,” said Colin Constable, Atsign’s Cofounder and CTO. “They dramatically speed up new LoRaWAN deployments and make it extremely easy to administer remotely. There’s no longer a need to wait for network operators to reconfigure firewalls, no need to set up VPNs, or pay for expensive remote management software.”

About the LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity.

LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of fixed and mobile IoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide.

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

About Atsign

Atsign is a leading provider of Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company’s mission is to make the Internet more secure, private, and accessible for everyone while greatly reducing network complexity. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

Contact

Scott Hetherington

Marketer

media@atsign.com

1-844-827-0985