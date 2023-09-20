Sidetrade appoints Apax Partners partner and former Kyriba CEO to its Board of Directors

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, announces the appointment of two new non-executive Directors, Gilles Rigal and Jean-Luc Robert, to the company’s Board of Directors.



Gilles Rigal and Jean-Luc Robert’s career paths are marked by leadership roles in leading international software companies. Effective immediately, these appointments will bring a collective 85 years of expertise whilst accelerating Sidetrade’s international development.

Gilles Rigal has had a remarkable career with successful software vendors, including as EMEA Vice President at BMC Software and Chief Operation Officer at Systar. He also served as a Partner at Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners) for 22 years, where he led the tech investments in companies such as Altran, Inetum (formerlyGFI), Graitec Infovista, and Cartesis. His achievements testify to his deep expertise in the software industry. Gille's leadership will be instrumental in driving Sidetrade's sustained growth and ensuring long-term success, making him an invaluable addition to the company's Board of Directors.

Jean-Luc Robert, a well-known CEO in the SaaS industry who has built over the last 20 years the global leader of cloud-based finance and liquidity solutions, Kyriba. Recently stepped down in his role as CEO, his track record of success, coupled with his expertise in cash management and the US market, along with his mastery of the SaaS entrepreneurship, position Jean-Luc as an incredible asset in guiding Sidetrade towards ongoing growth and successful expansion, especially for the US market.

Olivier Novasque, CEO and Chair of Sidetrade’s Board of Directors commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Gilles and Jean-Luc to our Board of Directors. With their skills and wealth of expertise in business strategy and commercial development in the SaaS industry, they are invaluable assets in guiding Sidetrade towards new horizons and accelerating its future success.”

By appointing two new non-executive directors, Sidetrade strengthens the independence of its Board, thus supporting its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and maintaining high corporate governance standards. On this topic, both Directors embody Sidetrade's core values of integrity and commitment to strong corporate governance.

These appointments expand the size of Sidetrade’s Board of Directors to five members including: Pierre-Yves, Dargaud Managing Partner and Deputy Managing Director, Amala Partners; Christelle Dhrif, Chief Communications Officer, Sidetrade; and Olivier Novasque, CEO, Sidetrade.





