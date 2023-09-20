ZeroFox to Host Innovation Day on October 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, will host an Innovation Day on Monday, October 2, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET.



At this special virtual event, ZeroFox executives will:

Review key trends and use cases fueling increasing demand for External Cybersecurity solutions.

Provide a live demonstration of ZeroFox’s comprehensive External Cybersecurity platform.

Discuss ZeroFox’s vision for continued AI-driven innovation to expand platform capabilities and value.



To register for the event, participants should use the following link: https://get.zerofox.com/ZFOX-Innovation-Day-October-Register.html

The event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live or via an archived replay available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://ir.zerofox.com/.

