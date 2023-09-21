VERSES AI Q3 Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, announced the rollout of its next-generation intelligent software platform in its Q3 Corporate Update.



Today, in a comprehensive address to investors, VERSES shared the progress made this year and provided a glimpse of what is expected to lie ahead, underpinned by a message on how to view the Company as it sharpens its focus and long-term goals through the introduction of Genius™ and its vision for a path to Artificial General Intelligence ("AGI").



The release of VERSES' next-generation intelligent software, Genius™, will be the company's central focus going forward. Genius™ is best described as a platform for generating digital brains' capable of understanding complex information, learning and adapting and performing various functions, including automated data analysis and recommendations. It also has the ability to be fine-tuned with private data to function as a digital executive or personal assistant.



"We believe we are well-positioned to become the market leader in the race to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which is often referred to as the 'holy grail' of AI in the new and rapidly evolving market for AGI. Our conviction stems from a combination of the following factors: (i) our scientific expertise, a highly skilled and visionary (ii) our team, scientific proofs, our intellectual property and our partnerships and alliances.



We're not just active participants in the disruptive AI industry; we seek to disrupt it. Our goal for the next 12 months is to demonstrate those meaningful advancements for our Company and the broader AI ecosystem. We seek to use a multi-pronged strategy to accelerate our journey towards AGI and create changes that will positively transform the industry and the world," said Mr. René.



Further, in the Corporate Update, the Company highlights its achievements in 2023:



Leading Scientific Research: VERSES and its staff collaborated and published 32 papers in collaboration with 20 universities around the world, including MIT, Oxford, Imperial College London, Max Planck Institute, McGill, Northeastern and the National Institute for Physiological Sciences, Okazaki, Japan on the complex science of advanced intelligent software.



Leading Global Standards Development: VERSES initiated the Spatial Web Foundation, partnered with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and engaged with more than a hundred global working group members assisting the development of P2874 Spatial Web Standard, which is a standard that defines the scope, key concepts and a reference model for Spatial Web components, services and specification.



Government Partnerships: VERSES was selected by the European Commission to develop AI governance for autonomous drone activities and became part of dAIEDGE, a network of excellence for Edge AI (https://aiatedge.eu).



Influencing Research and Consulting Firms: VERSES and their work gained attention from organizations like Deloitte and Gartner Research and collaborated with Dentons, the world's largest law firm to release "The Future of Global AI Governance.”



Partnering with several Fortune 500 Corporations: VERSES' vision generated interest among several large corporations, leading to successful pilots and partnerships. VERSES also secured contracts with prominent warehousing and pharmacy retail companies.



Attracting Key Talent: VERSES expanded its team to more than 100 professionals, including 25 PhDs. VERSES believes these strategic hires set solid foundations for future Company growth.

The Company’s Genius™ beta rollout is expected to begin in October, with early access granted to private beta partners and developers through the end of 2023. The public release is expected sometime in 2024. With this list of milestones, VERSES demonstrates its commitment to a smarter and safer future for AI.

To read the complete Corporate Update, click here: www.verses.ai/blogs/corporate-update

