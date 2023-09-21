Basis Technologies Integrates Snapchat Ad Management and Reporting

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced a first-to-market integration enabling marketers to measure Snapchat ads from a demand-side platform (DSP). Users of the Basis media automation platform can now access real-time performance data from Snapchat’s self-serve platform. Snapchat is a significant advertising channel with 750 million monthly active users. Basis is driving interoperability in digital media by providing holistic campaign planning and insights for programmatic, direct, search and social ad channels.



As advertisers try to find customers across digital devices, they must work with many different platforms and vendors, each with their own unique features and interfaces. Tracking how ads perform on different channels is essential for evaluating the effectiveness of campaigns and ad spend. Basis’ comprehensive third-party platform integrations enable marketers to conveniently manage, track and analyze ad performance without the need to switch between platforms. The data is used to optimize campaigns to maximize the effectiveness of marketing budgets.

“Basis Technologies offers the only technology for marketers to manage Snapchat advertising alongside other advertising solutions commonly used. Snapchat continues to gain users and influence, making its campaign performance data an important aspect to automatically pull into our platform,” said Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social services, Basis Technologies. “With our latest integration, Basis continues to fill the needs of media agencies and teams that manage robust, broad campaigns to reach customers.”

Basis ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Search, Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram) and TikTok. These enable media professionals to simplify the process of cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing. They significantly reduce the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

Benefits of Basis’ integrated data feed from Snapchat and other ad platforms include:

Revenue: eases the daily responsibility of catching mistakes to ensure that every dollar planned across vendors is delivered and financial reconciliation moves forward with accuracy and speed.

Speed: removes steps and saves time from having to log into multiple platforms to check pacing of individual campaigns; enables media professionals to identify and react to issues faster.

Control: empowers media buyers to pace and optimize campaigns, as well as analyze cross-channel campaign performance based on a holistic view.

Clarity: reduces the need to track third-party sources through manual spreadsheets or additional data analytics tools; enables a view of multiple sources from a centralized location.

Intelligence: eliminates data silos and serves as a “single source of truth;” demonstrates how users’ ad interactions in various channels compare to overall campaign engagement.



No other media management systems or DSPs have integrations with search and social media ad sources that allow automated standardization of reports. Basis users don’t have to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on Snapchat and other search and social platforms, marketers can see performance data in real-time.

Basis encompasses comprehensive advertising capabilities for programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

