Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Announce March of Dimes Partnership Spotlighting NICU Awareness Month

Milestones Matter! Cookie and Ice Cream Franchises Announce Partnership to Support Mom and Baby Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, and Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream brand, proudly announce their partnership with March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit fighting for the health of moms and babies. Tapping into the brands’ synergies of celebrating family milestones, the three organizations will join forces to honor Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients, their families, and the healthcare professionals caring for them.

To celebrate heroic NICU employees on Sept. 28, NICU Staff Appreciation Day, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery will provide a sweet surprise to select NICU teams around the country by delivering Original Cookie Cakes and Ice Cream Cakes. In honor of NICU Awareness Day on Sept. 30, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery will donate $1 to March of Dimes for every purchase made in-store or online. Additionally, customers who order Cookie Cakes or Ice Cream Cakes online on Sept. 30 (and pick up no later than Oct. 7) receive $3 off their Cookie Cake or Ice Cream Cake with code.

Many babies will spend their earliest days in the NICU due to preterm birth, birth defects, surgical or genetic conditions, or other diagnosis. This time can be stressful and overwhelming for families. The funds raised will help further March of Dimes' critical support for families through programs like the NICU Family Support® program, which offers family education, staff training on family-centered care and an improved patient experience.

"With 1 in 10 babies born preterm each year, many of whom will spend time in the NICU, we appreciate the remarkable impact NICU staff have on families," said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands, Inc. "At Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies, we love sharing milestone moments with families, whether it’s a birthday or first steps – every milestone is worth celebrating. We have the perfect Cookie Cakes and Ice Cream Cakes to do just that! We are proud to raise funds to further the March of Dimes mission to improve the health of all moms and babies.”

"For more than 20 years, March of Dimes has been there for families with a baby in the NICU and as they transition home, offering the support and education they need, right when they need it," said Kelly Ernst, March of Dimes Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue and Impact Officer. “This NICU Awareness Month, we are inspired by Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery’s commitment to celebrate the dedicated staff that work so hard to take care of thousands of families each year with support from our hospital partners across the country as part of their exciting Milestones Matter initiative.”

For nearly 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes in a variety of flavors, and ice cream cakes.

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

To donate directly to the cause, please visit the brands’ Milestones Matter website. For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com. The brands are thankful to partners Southern Champion Tray and Specialty Box & PACKING CO. for enabling this partnership and donation.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our always free mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com .

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 85-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org.

