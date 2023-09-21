NUMERATOR RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN SNOWFLAKE’S MODERN MARKETING DATA STACK REPORT

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator today announced that it has been recognized as a Data Enrichment leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Snowflake’s Data Cloud allows manufacturers and retailers to seamlessly access and activate Numerator’s data, unlocking a total market view of consumer behavior,” said Rosemary Hua DeAragon, Global Retail and CPG Industry GTM Lead, Snowflake. “Numerator’s unprecedented sourcing of consumer purchase and behavioral data, combined with Snowflake's clean room and data sharing technology, accelerates our joint customers' omni-channel visibility analytics use cases.”

“We have a longstanding partnership with Snowflake, and their technology has accelerated how we bring consumer data to the industry,” said Brian Redmond, SVP of Product at Numerator. “Snowflake’s single, integrated platform helps us diversify how our data can be used - from ingestion into in-house BI tools, to clean room matches with client CRM data enabling broad marketing ROI analysis. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Snowflake as we continue to innovate how brands use consumer data to drive their business forward.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.