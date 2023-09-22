Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 932 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 14 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 672 42.62 42.76 42.46 369 601 MTF CBOE 3 152 42.62 42.72 42.48 134 338 MTF Turquoise 779 42.61 42.68 42.52 33 193 MTF Aquis 958 42.63 42.70 42.50 40 840 15 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 019 42.56 42.80 42.40 468 969 MTF CBOE 4 320 42.57 42.80 42.36 183 902 MTF Turquoise 1 036 42.57 42.76 42.40 44 103 MTF Aquis 1 279 42.57 42.88 42.34 54 447 18 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 286 42.03 42.28 41.88 222 171 MTF CBOE 1 472 42.04 42.30 41.88 61 883 MTF Turquoise 425 42.03 42.26 41.88 17 863 MTF Aquis 584 42.02 42.26 41.86 24 540 19 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 570 42.09 42.28 41.92 318 621 MTF CBOE 2 755 42.09 42.28 41.86 115 958 MTF Turquoise 743 42.08 42.26 42.00 31 265 MTF Aquis 823 42.09 42.26 41.98 34 640 20 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 292 42.43 42.62 42.08 436 690 MTF CBOE 3 729 42.43 42.66 42.00 158 221 MTF Turquoise 950 42.44 42.60 42.06 40 318 MTF Aquis 1 088 42.44 42.66 42.06 46 175 Total 66 932 42.40 42.88 41.86 2 837 738

On 20 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 941 184 own shares, or 5.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

