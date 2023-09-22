Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 66 932 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 14 September 2023 to 20 September 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|14 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 672
|42.62
|42.76
|42.46
|369 601
|MTF CBOE
|3 152
|42.62
|42.72
|42.48
|134 338
|MTF Turquoise
|779
|42.61
|42.68
|42.52
|33 193
|MTF Aquis
|958
|42.63
|42.70
|42.50
|40 840
|15 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 019
|42.56
|42.80
|42.40
|468 969
|MTF CBOE
|4 320
|42.57
|42.80
|42.36
|183 902
|MTF Turquoise
|1 036
|42.57
|42.76
|42.40
|44 103
|MTF Aquis
|1 279
|42.57
|42.88
|42.34
|54 447
|18 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 286
|42.03
|42.28
|41.88
|222 171
|MTF CBOE
|1 472
|42.04
|42.30
|41.88
|61 883
|MTF Turquoise
|425
|42.03
|42.26
|41.88
|17 863
|MTF Aquis
|584
|42.02
|42.26
|41.86
|24 540
|19 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 570
|42.09
|42.28
|41.92
|318 621
|MTF CBOE
|2 755
|42.09
|42.28
|41.86
|115 958
|MTF Turquoise
|743
|42.08
|42.26
|42.00
|31 265
|MTF Aquis
|823
|42.09
|42.26
|41.98
|34 640
|20 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 292
|42.43
|42.62
|42.08
|436 690
|MTF CBOE
|3 729
|42.43
|42.66
|42.00
|158 221
|MTF Turquoise
|950
|42.44
|42.60
|42.06
|40 318
|MTF Aquis
|1 088
|42.44
|42.66
|42.06
|46 175
|Total
|66 932
|42.40
|42.88
|41.86
|2 837 738
On 20 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 941 184 own shares, or 5.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
