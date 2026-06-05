Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 727 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|28 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 891
|41.89
|42.20
|41.50
|288 664
|MTF CBOE
|2 922
|41.90
|42.15
|41.55
|122 432
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 041
|41.68
|42.10
|41.25
|251 789
|MTF CBOE
|3 959
|41.67
|42.10
|41.25
|164 972
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|1 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|41.35
|41.65
|41.05
|289 450
|MTF CBOE
|2 886
|41.37
|41.70
|41.05
|119 394
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 743
|41.89
|42.35
|41.55
|240 574
|MTF CBOE
|3 916
|41.91
|42.30
|41.60
|164 120
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|3 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 820
|42.02
|42.30
|41.60
|244 556
|MTF CBOE
|2 549
|42.03
|42.25
|41.65
|107 134
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|47 727
|41.76
|42.35
|41.05
|1 993 085
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 May 2026
|800
|41.66
|41.80
|41.50
|33 328
|29 May 2026
|800
|41.51
|41.80
|41.25
|33 208
|1 June 2026
|400
|41.18
|41.20
|41.15
|16 472
|2 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 June 2026
|400
|41.80
|41.80
|41.80
|16 720
|Total
|2 400
|99 728
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|29 May 2026
|200
|42.20
|42.20
|42.20
|8 440
|1 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 June 2026
|1 200
|41.80
|42.20
|41.30
|50 160
|3 June 2026
|200
|42.20
|42.20
|42.20
|8 440
|Total
|1 600
|67 040
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 129 shares.
On 3 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 092 483 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment