Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 727 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
28 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 89141.8942.2041.50288 664
 MTF CBOE2 92241.9042.1541.55122 432
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 04141.6842.1041.25251 789
 MTF CBOE3 95941.6742.1041.25164 972
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
1 June 2026Euronext Brussels7 00041.3541.6541.05289 450
 MTF CBOE2 88641.3741.7041.05119 394
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
2 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 74341.8942.3541.55240 574
 MTF CBOE3 91641.9142.3041.60164 120
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 82042.0242.3041.60244 556
 MTF CBOE2 54942.0342.2541.65107 134
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 47 72741.7642.3541.051 993 085

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
28 May 202680041.6641.8041.5033 328
29 May 202680041.5141.8041.2533 208
1 June 202640041.1841.2041.1516 472
2 June 202600.000.000.000
3 June 202640041.8041.8041.8016 720
Total2 400   99 728


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
28 May 202600.000.000.000
29 May 202620042.2042.2042.208 440
1 June 202600.000.000.000
2 June 20261 20041.8042.2041.3050 160
3 June 202620042.2042.2042.208 440
Total1 600   67 040

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 129 shares.

On 3 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 092 483 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260605E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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