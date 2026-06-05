Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 727 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 891 41.89 42.20 41.50 288 664 MTF CBOE 2 922 41.90 42.15 41.55 122 432 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 041 41.68 42.10 41.25 251 789 MTF CBOE 3 959 41.67 42.10 41.25 164 972 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 41.35 41.65 41.05 289 450 MTF CBOE 2 886 41.37 41.70 41.05 119 394 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 743 41.89 42.35 41.55 240 574 MTF CBOE 3 916 41.91 42.30 41.60 164 120 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 820 42.02 42.30 41.60 244 556 MTF CBOE 2 549 42.03 42.25 41.65 107 134 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 47 727 41.76 42.35 41.05 1 993 085

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 May 2026 to 3 June 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 May 2026 800 41.66 41.80 41.50 33 328 29 May 2026 800 41.51 41.80 41.25 33 208 1 June 2026 400 41.18 41.20 41.15 16 472 2 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 June 2026 400 41.80 41.80 41.80 16 720 Total 2 400 99 728





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 May 2026 200 42.20 42.20 42.20 8 440 1 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 June 2026 1 200 41.80 42.20 41.30 50 160 3 June 2026 200 42.20 42.20 42.20 8 440 Total 1 600 67 040

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 129 shares.

On 3 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 092 483 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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