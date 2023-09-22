AvecPay Joins Forces with RocketFuel to Bring Crypto Payments to Latin America

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced a strategic partnership with AvecPay, a platform that provides a comprehensive payment and e-commerce solution for merchants in the Latin American region.



“RocketFuel works with several partners around the world enabling their merchant to accept Bitcoin and over 150 cryptocurrencies, to do payouts and B2B cross border payments, said Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO. “The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America demonstrates the demand for faster, more secure, and cost-effective payment methods.”

RocketFuel's payment solution leverages blockchain technology to overcome the challenges posed by market volatility. By utilizing stablecoins, they enable the seamless conversion of cryptocurrencies into FIAT currencies. This approach empowers merchants to conduct transactions without worrying about the fluctuations in crypto values.

“Besides working with RocketFuel’s cryptopayment solution, AvecPay will be launching an online marketplace where merchants anywhere can place their products and get paid in crypto,” said Christian Cálix, AvecPay CEO. We are convinced any business can attract new clients and increase revenue by accepting crypto payments.”

About RocketFuel, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 150+ cryptocurrencies. Our payout services allow businesses to easily distribute funds to their customers or partners, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency. For businesses involved in cross-border transactions, our B2B cross-border crypto payment solution offers a secure and cost-effective way to send and receive payments internationally. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

About AvecPay

Our mission is to facilitate and streamline online transactions by providing an intuitive, secure, and reliable cryptocurrency-based payment solution. We are committed to bringing financial innovation to merchants and offering a path towards a borderless digital future. More information about AvecPay is available at: www.avecpay.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: monica.t@rocketfuel.inc