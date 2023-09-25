Festi hf.: Buyback program week 38

In week 38 2023, Festi purchased in total 130,000 own shares for total amount of 23,320,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|38
|19.sep
|14:16:19
|70.000
|179,5
|12.565.000
|38
|20.sep
|13:55:36
|30.000
|179,5
|5.385.000
|38
|21.sep
|11:08:26
|15.000
|179
|2.685.000
|38
|21.sep
|14:53:42
|15.000
|179
|2.685.000
|130.000
|23.320.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 9,275,668 own shares or 2.97% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,405,668 own shares for 265,982,037 ISK and holds today 9,405,668 own shares or 3.01% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).