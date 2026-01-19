Festi hf.: Buyback program week 3

In week 3 2026, Festi purchased in total 197,000 own shares for total amount of 67,066,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 3
|12.1.2026
|13:39
|35.000
|336
|11.760.000
|Week 3
|13.1.2026
|14:00
|46.500
|335
|15.577.500
|Week 3
|14.1.2026
|15:00
|25.500
|338
|8.619.000
|Week 3
|15.1.2026
|14:48
|30.000
|339
|10.170.000
|Week 3
|16.1.2026
|14:37
|60.000
|349
|20.940.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 3,775,000 own shares or 1.21% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,225,774 own shares for 403,461,920 ISK and holds today 3,972,000 own shares or 1.27% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).