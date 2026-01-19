Festi hf.: Buyback program week 3

In week 3 2026, Festi purchased in total 197,000 own shares for total amount of 67,066,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 3 12.1.2026 13:39 35.000 336 11.760.000 Week 3 13.1.2026 14:00 46.500 335 15.577.500 Week 3 14.1.2026 15:00 25.500 338 8.619.000 Week 3 15.1.2026 14:48 30.000 339 10.170.000 Week 3 16.1.2026 14:37 60.000 349 20.940.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,775,000 own shares or 1.21% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,225,774 own shares for 403,461,920 ISK and holds today 3,972,000 own shares or 1.27% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).