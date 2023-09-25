New Survey Results Showcase Dermatologists as the Primary Influencer for Patients’ Cosmetic Procedures and Skin Care Decisions

Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data revealed in the 2023 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures explores the factors that influence consumers’ decisions when choosing a provider, cosmetic procedures and skin care products. Board certified dermatologists consistently rank first among influencing factors, and the specialty in which a physician is board certified is increasing in its influence.

"For 10 years, this survey has offered valuable insights into what consumers are looking for in a cosmetic provider, and the 2023 results indicate that they continue to rank board certified dermatologists at the top of the list in multiple treatment categories,” said ASDS President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC. “As physicians, we take great pride in providing medically sound information to help our patients make the best decisions for their unique skin health and aesthetic goals, and we recognize the gravity of our influence in that process. Our primary goal is patient safety and providing the best possible outcome, so it’s encouraging that these survey results reinforce those efforts.”

Why Consumers Are Considering Cosmetic Procedures

The survey found that 70% of consumers are considering a cosmetic procedure, citing the desire to “feel more confident;” “do something for / reward myself;” “appear more attractive;” or “look as young as I feel or better for my age.” These top concerns have been consistent since 2019. Reasons consumers are waiting to have cosmetic procedures include cost; potential pain; concerns about side effects and safety (a new leading concern from previous years); and ability to obtain their desired results. Consumers rated the following cosmetic concerns as most bothersome:

Excess weight on any part of the body (87%).

Skin texture and/or discoloration (80%).

Lines and wrinkles around and under the eyes (79%).

Excess fat under the chin / neck (79%).

Cellulite (72%) — new leading concern from previous years.

Consumers' Cosmetic Procedures Insights

When it comes to cosmetic procedures, the top five most popular procedures being considered were:

Laser hair removal (65%)

Laser / energy-based devices for skin tightening and wrinkles (53%)

Body sculpting (52%)

Injectables wrinkle relaxers (49%)

Laser / energy-based devices for skin tone, facial redness and scars (44%)

Survey respondents who had already undergone cosmetic procedures gave top satisfaction ratings (95% or higher) to vein treatments, wrinkle relaxers, laser tattoo removal, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, injectable fillers, and many newer procedures including platelet rich plasma, thread lifts and muscle sculpting.

Dermatologists – The Leading Provider

The data showed that dermatologists continue to have the most influence over consumers’ decisions on cosmetic procedures and skin care purchases — a title they have held since 2018. Of the patients who saw a dermatologist, more than 70% received treatment from an ASDS member. Consumers reported that the top factors influencing their provider selection include:

Price (33%).

Specialty (23%).

Before-and-after photos (23%).

Physician referral (22%).

Friend referral (22%).

Level of licensure (21%).

Dermatologists were the #1 physician of choice in nine procedural categories including:

Injectable wrinkle relaxers.

Injectable fillers.

Platelet rich plasma (new for 2023) .

. Chemical peels.

Microneedling ( new for 2023) .

. Vein treatments.

Thread lifts (new for 2023) .

. Micro-coring (new for 2023) .

. Laser tattoo removal.

Digital Influence

For the first time, social media platforms held the top three spots in digital resources for skin health decisions. More than half of consumers say a provider’s social media presence impacts their decision to schedule an appointment. 73% of consumers follow the social media account of the provider they are seeing or considering seeing, while 84% say rate and review websites impact their decision on choosing a cosmetic procedure provider. These statistics validate the important efforts ASDS has made towards combating misinformation on social media through educational content and Instagram Live sessions.

Read the full survey results and view the infographic at asds.net/consumer-survey .

About the Survey

Data was obtained through a blind online survey fielded from May 11-30, 2023, by PureSpectrum market research service. The survey received 3,503 responses nationwide. To view the full results, visit asds.net/consumer-survey .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .



