MedVet Launches Shelter Surprise to Award Funds to Local Shelters

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, kicks off its third annual Shelter Surprise contest. The contest will award three deserving shelters cash prizes to support the important work they do to save pets.



“MedVet is grateful to the animal shelters and rescues that are working to save pets and help them find their forever homes,” said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. “We know that these organizations rely on donations and volunteers, and this is one way we can give back and help support the important work they are doing.”

The first phase of the contest runs from Sept. 25-Oct. 6. Individuals are encouraged to nominate their favorite animal shelter or rescue at https://www.medvet.com/news/sheltersurprise2023/. From the nominated organizations, MedVet will select 10 finalists. There will be a public voting period between Oct. 23-Nov. 3. The organization with the most votes will receive $2,000. The second-place organization will receive $1,250, and a third winner will receive $500. The winners will be announced during National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week which takes place Nov. 5-11.

MedVet provides compassionate specialty, emergency, and urgent veterinary care to more than 500,000 pets in the United States. At times, that includes collaborating with animal shelters and rescue organizations to provide advanced medical care for shelter pets. “Shelters and rescues hold a special place in our hearts. Many of our patients are adopted pets who bring joy to their loving families, and we also have team members who have adopted pets into their families,” said Dr. Lehmkuhl.

For more information about the contest and to nominate a deserving shelter or rescue, visit medvet.com.

About MedVet

MedVet, which operates under the name WestVet in the state of Idaho, is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.