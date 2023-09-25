MedVet Opens WestVet Meridian, a Brand-New Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Hospital in Idaho

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, has completed construction for WestVet Meridian, a brand-new hospital that will provide exceptional 24/7 emergency and specialty care for Idaho pets. The new hospital at 212 S. Innovation Ln. opens on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Construction of the 14,000+ square foot veterinary hospital began over a year ago.



“I am thrilled to open this new hospital and proud of the WestVet Meridian team who have come together to provide compassionate, expert care to pets in need,” said Dr. Laura Pell, Medical Director. “Our caregivers have been working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to provide the best care from day one as we partner with family veterinarians to serve as an extension of their practices. This is a tremendous opportunity to serve our community and the veterinary professionals in Southwest Idaho.”

In addition to 24/7 Emergency Medicine services, WestVet Meridian offers specialty services in Internal Medicine. The new location is a state-of-the-art facility offering advanced technology and imaging equipment to ensure quality care including CT, dedicated surgical suites, digital radiograph, endoscopy, and point-of-care ultrasound.

WestVet Meridian is the fourth WestVet location to open in Idaho. The new hospital joins WestVet Boise, a 24/7 emergency and multi-specialty hospital, WestVet Idaho Falls, a 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital, and WestVet Urgent Care in Meridian which is open 365 days a year to provide care for non-critical needs when a pet owner’s family veterinary is unavailable.

“Opening WestVet Meridian shows a deep commitment to supporting pets and their loving families in the Treasure Valley and surrounding area,” said Dr. Jeff Brourman, Founding Partner, WestVet, and MedVet’s Chief Growth Officer. “We continue expanding to ensure compassionate, comprehensive, and collaborative veterinary care is available across the region.”

The new hospital welcomes veterinarians who are experts in the profession bringing years of experience, expertise, and compassion to focus on achieving the best possible patient outcomes. The local team is led by Dr. Laura Pell, Medical Director, and Erica Brandt, Hospital Director.

The team of doctors includes Drs. Alexis Cottingham, Anson Grigg, Nicole Skilling, Audrey Morrissey, Joe Cacioppo, and Kate Westcott.

Pet owners can speak with their family veterinarian to obtain a referral for specialty care. At opening, the hospital will be open 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Emergency services will be available 24/7 beginning October 9, 2023, for walk-ins; no appointment is necessary. For more information, visit westvet.net or contact the hospital at 208.813.6477.

About MedVet

MedVet, which operates under the name WestVet in the state of Idaho, is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.