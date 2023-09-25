Record-Breaking PACK EXPO Las Vegas Show Attendees Designate PAC Machinery as a Top Twenty Exhibit

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC) had one of its most successful tradeshow events at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas show held September 11-13, 2023, at the Las Vegas, NV Convention Center. PAC ranked in the top twenty exhibits of interest by show attendees out of over 2,300 exhibitors as a result of attendees adding PAC Machinery to their show planner as an exhibit they want to see. Additional measurements of PAC’s success include booth traffic, post show media exposure and machinery orders.



The event wasn’t just historic for PAC Machinery, it was also historic for the industry according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. According to their media release on the show, PMMI stated that this was the largest PACK EXPO Las Vegas in the show’s history and was the largest packaging and processing trade show in North America this year.

PMMI reported the following show stats: 32,000 attendees, the most in the show’s history, more than 2,300 exhibitors, utilizing one million net square feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Packaging Industry continues to grow according to PMMI’s State of the Industry report that revealed the industry growth remaining steady at 3.4 percent and $10.2 billion U.S. market size. https://www.packexpolasvegas.com/press-release/record-breaking-pack-expo-las-vegas-exceeds-expectations

PAC Machinery has exhibited packaging equipment and materials with PMMI shows for decades and confirms that foot traffic to the PAC Machinery booth was one of the most the company has seen at a show. PAC’s team worked for months to aggressively work the pre-show leads and digitally drive awareness of the PAC exhibit.

PMMI Media Group’s, Packaging World media outlet, reported twice in articles published already on PAC’s NEW flexible, sustainable bagging options for its order fulfillment baggers https://www.packworld.com/PACKEXPO/article/22873173/ecommerce-baggers-can-run-poly-and-paper. Another article showcased PAC’s NEW FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper that makes bags to product length at high speeds and can run on NEW Fiberflex® paper or a poly option for added flexibility. https://www.packworld.com/PACKEXPO/article/22872550/flow-wrapping-with-paper Packaging Digest, a leading media outlet in the industry, also visited the booth and will have future articles on PAC’s exciting new machines and sustainable packaging offerings.

PAC Machinery showcased one of the largest ranges of equipment for flexible packaging at this show in over 2,000 sq ft of exhibit that included automatic baggers, shrink wrappers, flow wrappers, vacuum sealers, medical packaging, bag sealers, and a large variety of bags and materials, including NEW sustainable packaging options.

“We've had great turnout and showcased many different packaging machines because, as I always say, there is more than one way to package a product,” said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery.

"Shows are great! I think in today's world we're so conditioned to just go online, do our own research and buy but for packaging machinery there is nothing like seeing it live in person, with product being packaged and with special unique options that we showcase. Being able to ask our experts questions – that’s what PACK EXPO is all about,” said Berguig.

PAC Machinery has been designing packaging solutions that saves businesses time and money and makes packaging a smoother, more automated process for over 60 years. PAC’s machines come in a range of configurations, from tabletop to large floor-standing units with numerous customized options that can tailor the machine to a business’s need. Visit the PAC Machinery event page for a wrap up of the show. https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/pack-expo-las-vegas-2023/



PAC MACHINERY’S EXHIBIT INCLUDED:

Flow Wrappers

FW 650SI + Labeler – NEW for 2023 This servo-driven flow wrapper is for feeding soft or delicate products at high speed of up to 80 packs/min. It comes standard with a belted infeed conveyor and can accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” in in height. The 650SI will be operating with the NEW curbside recyclable paper for the first time at this show.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-650si-inverted-flow-wrapper/



– NEW for 2023 This servo-driven flow wrapper is for feeding soft or delicate products at high speed of up to 80 packs/min. It comes standard with a belted infeed conveyor and can accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” in in height. The 650SI will be operating with the NEW curbside recyclable paper for the first time at this show. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-650si-inverted-flow-wrapper/ FW 450S - is a high-speed servo flow wrapper with a user-friendly, human/machine interface control. The touch panel PLC allows for storage of settings for the fast change-over of products. Package products at speeds up to 250/min. It also has the ability to reduce production time and the capability to index with automated feeding systems to reduce labor costs. Material waste is reduced with the no product, no bag feature. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-450s-flow-wrapper.

Automatic Baggers

Rollbag ® R785 This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution. The R785 is able to operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min depending on application. Engineered to accommodate bags on a roll up to 12” wide and 20” long. The R785 on display at the show will feature PAC’s new integrated thermal transfer printer, for printing directly on the bag. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r785-all-electric-automatic-bagger/



This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution. The R785 is able to operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min depending on application. Engineered to accommodate bags on a roll up to 12” wide and 20” long. The R785 on display at the show will feature PAC’s new integrated thermal transfer printer, for printing directly on the bag. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r785-all-electric-automatic-bagger/ Rollbag ® R3200 This bagger is ideal for e-commerce, order fulfillment and distribution facilities that require the highest level of performance in their order fulfillment packaging operation. The standard Rollbag R3200 works with bags up to 16″ wide x 24″ long and has a seal bar opening of up to 6″ (8″ opening optional). The R3200 on display at the show will be configured to use curbside recyclable pre-opened bags https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-and-r3200xl/



This bagger is ideal for e-commerce, order fulfillment and distribution facilities that require the highest level of performance in their order fulfillment packaging operation. The standard Rollbag R3200 works with bags up to 16″ wide x 24″ long and has a seal bar opening of up to 6″ (8″ opening optional). The R3200 on display at the show will be configured to use curbside recyclable pre-opened bags https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-and-r3200xl/ Rollbag ® R3200XL Fulfillment This system makes a bag to length, prints and applies a shipping label on it, allows it to be loaded automatically or manually and seals and separates the bag. Works with bags up to 22″ wide x 36″ long and features a seal bar opening of up to 11.″

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-fulfillment-automatic-bagger/



Shrink Wrap Machine

6800CS is a high-performance side sealer for shrink packaging that can package products of ANY length, wrapping up to 4,200 packs/hr. Ideal for product widths up to 16" (6800CS) or 24" (6800CS-XL). There is a promo on this machine with purchase. Get 2 days of on-site set-up and training (a value of over $5k). https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/clamco-6800cs-and-6800cs-xl-automatic-side-seal-shrink-wrapper/



Vacuum Sealers

PVT Plus Med is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvt-plus-med-validatable-vacuum-sealer

is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvt-plus-med-validatable-vacuum-sealer PVK Med is a fully validatable medical vacuum impulse sealer designed to comply with the stringent guidelines of ISO 11607 terminally sterile packaging requirements. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvk-med-validatable-vacuum-sealer

Bag Sealer

552 Continuous Horizontal Band Sealer for bag and pouch sealing applications was engineered for fast, dependable seals - every time. It has an integrated conveyor that may be tilted down and can be raised or lowered to achieve desired seal position. This versatile band sealer can be fitted with several options, including an inkjet printer or embosser. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/audion-552-horizontal-band-sealer/



Bags & Materials

NEW Curbside Recyclable Paper

See our curbside recyclable paper in action, running on our Rollbag R3200 Automatic Bagger on the NEW FW 650SI Flow Wrapper.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/fiberflex-curbside-recyclable-paper-packaging/

See our curbside recyclable paper in action, running on our Rollbag R3200 Automatic Bagger on the NEW FW 650SI Flow Wrapper. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/fiberflex-curbside-recyclable-paper-packaging/ The Recylene ® line of poly mailers are made from unique formulas with up to 100% recycled resins– Ideal for the environmentally-conscious company. This unique sustainable mailer bag is very strong, measuring 2mil thick and complies with federal shipping requirements. Will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/additional-sustainable-bag-options/



are made from unique formulas with up to 100% recycled resins– Ideal for the environmentally-conscious company. This unique sustainable mailer bag is very strong, measuring 2mil thick and complies with federal shipping requirements. Will run well on virtually any automatic poly mailer bagger. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/additional-sustainable-bag-options/ Rollbag ® Poly Tubing will be running on our Rollbag R3200 XL machine. Use Rollbag poly tubing to make bags of varying lengths that fit to the product length. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-poly-tubing /



will be running on our Rollbag R3200 XL machine. Use Rollbag poly tubing to make bags of varying lengths that fit to the product length. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-poly-tubing / See other Bagging Options - experience a wide variety of other bag samples for automatic baggers including custom and stock pre-opened bags that are now produced with up to 25% recycled content as standard – new this year! https://www.pacmachinery.com/bags-and-materials/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director | 1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce5add11-8fbd-4cf1-ba0b-41ff26815ca1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28afad6d-fe98-4ee2-9b7d-a393e0fc64ed