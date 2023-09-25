Consolidated Theatres Presents All-Access Pass to the Ultimate Concert Experience with TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR as Moviegoers Set Record-Breaking Advance Ticket Sales

HONOLULU, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Swifties! Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), is ushering fans into a VIP concert movie experience with TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR, opening on October 13, 2023. Following pop icon Taylor Swift as she performs her biggest hits in the record-breaking concert, the film is setting records of its own - with advance ticket sales for TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR making beautiful box office music.



Rod Tengan, Division Manager for Consolidated Theatres, said “Taylor Swift is one of the most compelling pop superstars of all time, evidenced by her amazing Eras world tour, which will likely end up being the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Starting October 13, 2023, we are proud to be premiering the TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR concert movie across all our Consolidated locations on Oahu. Since going on sale, our pre-sales for this concert event are the highest pre-sales for any movie or event we have exhibited in 2022 and 2023. We fully expect that this phenomenal big screen concert movie to be one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 for the Consolidated circuit.”

To create additional ways for fans to celebrate the movie’s debut, starting October 19, 2023, Consolidated Theatres will also offer its guests the option to book private watch parties across all its locations. Providing an exclusive viewing experience for 1-40 guests, private watch parties showcasing TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR are available to book now. Fans are invited to don their friendship bracelets and best Taylor Swift Eras attire and arrive ready to sing and dance alongside family and friends in their own VIP auditorium. As of today, guests can book a TAYLOR SWIFT/THE ERAS TOUR PRIVATE WATCH PARTY starting on October 19, 2023 by going to www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or our Consolidated Theatres App.

“There is no doubt that Taylor Swift is truly a cultural phenomenon, and the response to the movie, even weeks out from opening, is a testament to that fanbase enthusiasm,” said Kyler Kokubun, Marketing and Events Manager for Consolidated Theatres. “We’re thrilled to provide our guests with a variety of opportunities to get even further immersed into this unforgettable event, including exclusive food and beverage specials at participating locations.”

Sure to hit a high note with audiences, starting October 13, 2023, Consolidated Theatres will offer limited edition mini one sheets of the movie poster, available for free to each guest on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last—and they’ll go fast! Uniquely designed and highly collectible cups and popcorn tubs commemorating the epic movie event will be available for purchase at the concession counter. Given the limited quantities of all promo items, and to ensure that more fans have an opportunity to bring home memorabilia, a cap will be placed on the number of items that may be purchased by each guest at a time.

Building on Consolidated Theatres’ legacy of bringing memorable and diverse concerts to the big screen—from BTS: YET TO COME to METALLICA: M72 WORLD TOUR LIVE FROM ARLINGTON, TX—the theatres will also continue to expand the Consolidated Rocks Program. Offering something for every music fan to get in tune with, the program’s upcoming lineup of soon-to-be-held concert events includes:

CARLOS: THE SANTANA JOURNEY GLOBAL PREMIERE - First date September 23, 2023

IU: THE GOLDEN HOUR - First date September 28, 2023

K-LOVE LIVE AT RED ROCKS - First date November 6, 2023



Consolidated Theatres is also announcing another special offer for its guests in celebration of the varied experiences, movies, menus and programs available in the Fall and Winter 2023 seasons. Consolidated Theatres is thrilled to offer movie lovers a 72-hour flash sale, where those who purchase a $100 E-Gift Card will receive a FREE $30 Bonus E-Gift Card. The sale begins Monday, 9/25, at 12:01am (local time) and will run through 11:59pm (local time) on Wednesday, 9/27. E-Gift Cards are available on the Consolidated Theatres website and mobile app. This special limited time offer is a way for Consolidated to make it easier for the people of Oahu to see and enjoy not only the upcoming TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR movie , other concert movies in the Consolidated Rocks programs, but also any of the upcoming holiday movies, including Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Migration from Illumination Studios, DC Comics’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Wish, the animated musical fantasy from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Guests at all Consolidated Theatres’ screenings can get ready to rock with the best in signature and classic concession menus, premium plush recliners, and epic sound and picture immersion. Get the all-access scoop on tickets, showtimes, and more via the Consolidated Theatres App and website at www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com. For more information on bookings and available showtimes, or to inquire about arranging even larger parties, guests can contact theatre management or visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or the Consolidated Theatres App.

