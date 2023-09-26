VenHub to Unveil State-of-the-Art Corporate Office and Showroom in Pasadena, Calif.; A Sneak Peek Into the Future of Retail

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN — VenHub, the vanguard of retail automation, proudly announces a monumental leap into the future with the opening of its brand new corporate office and showroom in the vibrant heart of Pasadena, California. This sophisticated facility is more than a workspace. It’s a vision of the future, where visitors can interact with the VenHub Smart Store as the Company aims for not just nationwide recognition, but global brand status.



Exclusive Invite-Only Event in October

A look within VenHub’s marvel of technology, known as “The Genius VenHub Store,” is first reserved as an invite-only event for the company’s valuable shareholders, pre-order clients and business partners in the U.S. and around the world. The Company also shared that one of its VenHub Smart Store arms will permanently be named “Barb” in honor of a longtime and ardent supporter of VenHub’s vision.

Open for Public in November

Beginning in early November, this dazzling showroom will be open to the public by appointment. It's not just a showroom; it's a revolution you can experience.

Livestreaming Events and Interactive Q&As

"Our vision doesn't just reside within four walls. We're bringing it to your screens," said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian. The company is planning a series of livestreaming events, complete with interactive Q&As, allowing people everywhere to explore the VenHub Smart Store and its endless possibilities.

A Word from the CEO

"This is another amazing milestone that we are very excited about," Ohanessian said. "And we can't wait to show the Genius VenHub Store to the world. While this is one step closer to rolling out the VenHub Smart Stores across the U.S., rest assured we're already crafting the next version—smarter and more powerful. We will not cease in our quest to innovate and create more intelligent, safer shopping experiences for all."

The Journey Continues

“The fire in the hearts of Team VenHub is burning brighter than ever. It’s incredibly inspiring to see that our drive to shake up the retail world is catching on. People from the consumer scene to Wall Street are really starting to get what makes the VenHub store so special. We feel the love and support, and we can’t thank you enough,” said Ohanessian.

Last Call for 30% Stock Bonus

The 30% stock bonus for all investors will expire on September 27. This is more than a courtesy reminder; it's an invitation to be part of a revolution.

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce.

To learn more:

Company Websites

www.VenHub.com

invest.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VenHub, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the division's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements: VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Contact

VenHub (Autonomous Solutions, Inc.)

Investors Relations

United States: 888-585-4999

International: +1-818-287-0333