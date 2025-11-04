VenHub Opens 24/7 Smart Store at Los Angeles Union Station Bringing Fully Autonomous Retail to One of the Nation’s Busiest Transportation Hubs

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a developer of fully autonomous retail technology, today announced the opening of its newest Smart Store at Los Angeles Union Station, the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and one of the country’s most iconic transportation hubs.

Highlighting the scalability of VenHub’s Smart Store platform, the Union Station store was delivered, installed, and activated in just a few short days without any disruption to the station’s operations or impact on travelers and employees. The seamless installation highlights VenHub’s unmatched efficiency and precision, showcasing how quickly a VenHub Smart Store can be deployed in even the busiest environments.

The store opening in Union Station East marks VenHub’s fifth Smart Store in Southern California and the second deployment with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“Metro”), following the successful launch at the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station earlier this year. The Union Station location offers more than 400 everyday essentials for one of the busiest transportation hubs in the United States, providing an easy, fast and secure retail experience to more than 60,000 people who pass through the station daily.

“This partnership with Metro reflects the power of collaboration and shared purpose between public infrastructure and private innovation,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “Union Station is more than a transportation landmark, it is a hub of movement and connection. Installing VenHub’s Smart Store in such a high-traffic setting, with zero business interruption, is a testament to the precision, speed, and care behind every VenHub installation. We appreciate the cooperation and support of Metro, Morlin Asset Management, and the Union Station team throughout this process.”

“We are proud to see VenHub serving one of the most important transit gateways in the Western United States,” Ohanessian added. “With Union Station playing a central role in upcoming global events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this store will provide the millions of commuters, travelers, and visitors who pass through Union Station every year with convenient, around-the-clock and secure access to the hundreds of products they rely on every day, when they need it.”

“Seeing VenHub’s Smart Store come to life at Union Station is an exciting milestone for us. It perfectly reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance the guest experience with forward-thinking, tech-driven solutions. As Union Station continues to serve as a gateway for Los Angeles and beyond, VenHub’s round the clock convenience will be a valuable addition for our commuters and visitors alike,” said Jeff Brown, Vice President, General Manager, Morlin Asset Management, LP.

The installation at Union Station demonstrates how VenHub’s autonomous retail technology integrates smoothly into major public infrastructures, supporting both commuters and city operations. It also reflects the company’s ability to complete new store openings with precision, safety and speed, setting a new standard for modern retail deployment.

VenHub Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and a mobile-first technology to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store is designed to operate around the clock, offering instant access to a broad range of products while maintaining secure, managed operations. Transactions are completed with speed, precision, and full contactless convenience. From snacks and travel essentials to late-night necessities, the store is always ready.

Launch Event Recap

On Monday, November 3rd, VenHub celebrated the grand opening of its Union Station Smart Store with local officials, partners, and members of the public. Guests explored the store in real time, placing live orders, watching the robotics in action, and connecting with the team driving VenHub’s innovation forward.

Check out the video HERE

The Union Station opening follows successful deployments in North Hollywood, Glendale, the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station and in Hollywood just steps from the Hollywood Bowl. Each location is part of VenHub’s expanding network, driven by partnerships with infrastructure leaders, municipalities, and transit agencies committed to smarter access for their communities.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA’s architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as “the last of the great train stations.” For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

