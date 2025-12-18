VenHub to Showcase Live 24/7 Autonomous Smart Store Experience at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, announced today that it will demonstrate a fully operational VenHub Smart Store at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas. CES attendees will be able to experience VenHub’s unattended retail solution firsthand at Booth #8863 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a complete 24’ x 10’ x 10’ Smart Store will be live and open for real-time use.

Visitors will have the opportunity to browse and purchase from hundreds of products directly from their smartphones, watch the automated fulfillment process in action, and see how VenHub delivers fast, precise, and contactless retail in a real-world setting. VenHub’s Smart Store presentation at CES 2026 will be a fully functioning store, operating exactly as it currently does in live deployments across the country, not a demo or concept display.

“CES is where the future gets real,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “We’re not coming to show slides or talk theory. We’re bringing a live, fully functioning Smart Store that people can use, touch, and experience for themselves. This is how retail should work today - always available, easy to use, and built to serve people wherever they are.”

Ohanessian added, “What excites us most and demonstrates the power of our autonomous retail solution is watching people interact with the store for the first time. They see how simple it is, how clean the experience feels, and how quickly it delivers. That moment says everything about where retail is headed. We’re proud to bring that experience to CES and to share what our team has built.”

VenHub Smart Stores combine robotics, automation, and mobile-first checkout to create a seamless, unattended shopping experience. Each store operates around the clock without on-site staff, offering instant access to everyday essentials while maintaining secure, managed operations. Designed for high-traffic environments, VenHub’s platform delivers reliability, precision, and consistency at scale.

CES 2026 brings together leaders from technology, retail, transportation, and global enterprise. VenHub’s presence reflects the growing interest in autonomous retail solutions that can be deployed quickly, operate continuously, and integrate smoothly into modern environments.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #8863 in North Hall to place live orders, observe the automation in real time, and speak directly with the VenHub team about how Smart Stores are being used today and where the technology is headed next.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

