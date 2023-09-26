Xperigo recognized on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Professional Services list

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperigo, the automotive industry’s leading Contact Centre provider of end-to-end customer experience management services including Roadside Assistance, is proud to announce being named on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Professional Services list.

Best Workplaces is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

“At Xperigo, we rely heavily on our contact centre to deliver elevated experiences to our clients and their customers,” says Dan Turner, President and CEO at Xperigo. “To support our team in doing that consistently, we understand how important it is to provide a positive environment and continue to invest in creating a great place to work for great people.”

Key Xperigo callouts from the Trust Index survey, showcased Team members with a positive work-life balance and an environment of trust in three main areas:

I can be myself at Xperigo

Xperigo is a fun place to Work

When I joined Xperigo, I felt welcomed

“Xperigo first applied for the Great Place to Work certification in 2020 and for four straight years, Xperigo has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. In 2021 Xperigo was also named as a Best Workplaces for Women” says Amy Gaba, Director, Talent & Culture at Xperigo. “Now, in 2023 to be listed as a Best Workplaces in Professional Services showcases our commitment to our Team.”

This recognition follows the recent announcement of Xperigo also being named the recipient of Shell Mobility’s Supplier Award for exceptional achievement in the delivery of Shell Mobility priorities through culture.

With Contact Centre locations in Markham, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick, Xperigo is honoured to be recognized. To learn more about Xperigo Contact Centre services and current career opportunities, visit www.xperigo.com

About Xperigo:

Xperigo provides premium, end-to-end customer experience management services, including roadside assistance, contact centre services, telematics, and e-call services to more than 43 North American automotive brands.

For over 30 years, Xperigo continued to work closely with our clients as a valued strategic partner providing world-class solutions tailored to our Clients, transforming negative events into positive brand experiences.

Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include Next Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Telematics Solutions, EV Charging Network Services, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Data Analysis and insights, Concierge, and Professional Services.

For more information, please visit www.xperigo.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Attachment