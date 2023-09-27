Calian Wins Contracts with Shared Services Canada Worth Combined Value of $17.57 Million

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, has won two contracts with Shared Services Canada (SSC) with a total estimated cost of $17.57 million—with options for a potential value up to $43.75 million.



SSC delivers modern, secure and reliable IT and digital services to Government of Canada organizations who provide services to Canadians. Under the scope of each contract, SSC has engaged Calian to source talent for five critical categories of Informatics professional services.

“We are excited to assist SSC in their mission to deliver crucial support to the federal organizations that serve Canadians every day,” says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “Our expertise in this area will ensure that SSC receives the right talent, at the right time, to drive these important initiatives across their organization.”

Calian will support critical branches of SSC, including Networks and Security Services (NSS) and Digital Services (DS). Efforts will also assist in the establishment of the next generation of Government of Canada Secret Infrastructure (GCSI)—an SSC managed service security solution. Calian will help to expand the capabilities of GCSI and support new and ongoing projects and systems with a high degree of complexity and spanning many disciplines.

“These contracts demonstrate the value that Calian continues to bring to the Government of Canada,” adds Greg Beauchamp, VP Operations IT and Cyber Solutions. “SSC is the architect and provider of many common IT and Enterprise solutions, and we’re excited to support them with our industry-leading experience and expertise.”

Calian is committed to using industry-leading best practices to assist SSC as they move forward in better serving Government of Canada institutions and Canadians.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That’s “Confidence. Engineered™”. A global company with more than 40 years of steady growth, we have offices and projects spanning North American, European, and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

