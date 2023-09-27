Versaterm and EagleView Strengthen Partnership with Pioneering Geospatial Integration for CAD Systems

OTTAWA and BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm Public Safety , a global public safety solutions leader, and EagleView Technologies , a geospatial technology leader, today announced the continued expansion of their long-standing partnership with a new strategic integration that provides EagleView’s orthogonal and oblique imagery within Versaterm's Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and mobility (MDT) systems. This enhancement is among the first in the industry and is a testament to both companies' commitment to advancing public safety technologies.



"Our partnership with EagleView continues to evolve in ways that benefit the public safety agencies and the communities they serve," said Sue Langlois, Chief Operating Officer of Versaterm Public Safety. "This integration is more than just a technical upgrade; it's the next step in our mission to empower better, faster, and safer responses.”

With this expanded integration, first responders and dispatch centers can rapidly access EagleView's high-resolution orthogonal and oblique imagery, offering top-down and side angles of residential and commercial buildings, roads, and other critical areas directly within Versaterm's CAD and MDT system workflows. These enhanced views offer improved situational awareness with a clearer understanding of scale – i.e., distinguishing between a one-story and a 50-story structure – and provide insights into topography and sightlines. The combined functionality is invaluable for public safety professionals, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

"Our ecosystem is growing rapidly as partners understand the industry-best offerings of EagleView," shared Joe Oddi, Director of Partner Strategies at EagleView. "And we could not be more excited to partner with Versaterm to bring our combined offering to public safety leaders across the nation."

About Versaterm Public Safety

Versaterm Public Safety is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X (formerly Twitter) .

About EagleView Technologies

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries. To learn more about EagleView solutions and benefits for your department, please visit eagleview.com/government/contact .