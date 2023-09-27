ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Otolaryngologist Juliette Flam Yoffe, M.D. to its Yorktown Heights Office

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is delighted to announce that Juliette Flam Yoffe, M.D. has agreed to join its Yorktown Heights office, located at 2651 Strang Blvd., Suite 110, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 effective October 1, 2023.

Dr. Flam Yoffe is an experienced otolaryngologist/head and neck surgeon with expertise in the management of all conditions of the ears, nose, and throat in both adult and pediatric patients. She completed her residency training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and is passionate about providing the best possible care to her patients.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Flam Yoffe finds joy and fulfillment in spending time with her husband and two daughters. Whether it's exploring the outdoors, embarking on family adventures, or simply enjoying quality time at home, Dr. Flam Yoffe values the precious moments she spends with her loved ones. These moments outside of her medical career serve as a source of inspiration, motivation, and balance in her life, allowing her to provide compassionate and comprehensive care.

As part of its strategic growth objectives, ENTA continues to seek and place highly trained clinicians across the New York metro area. As patients face challenges in accessing and navigating local healthcare, ENTA is committed to providing convenient care close to work and home. By growing its clinical ranks, ENTA aims to ensure a strong foundation of care as it continues to develop in the communities it serves.

The arrival of Dr. Flam Yoffe as a new member of the Yorktown Heights clinical team closely follows the recent introduction of Dr. Karina Rotella, an allergist/immunologist, who started with the practice in early August.

With Dr. Flam Yoffe coming on board, the practice is confident that all patients will benefit from her broad expertise in a range of treatment options and innovative approaches to ear, nose, and throat care. They will do so in a beautifully appointed and technologically advanced care setting.

In Yorktown, Dr. Flam Yoffe will join a team of advanced-trained physicians including otolaryngologists Michael Bergstein, M.D., F.A.C.S., Joseph DePietro, M.D., Lawrence Meiteles, M.D., George Pazos, M.D., and Debra S. Reich, M.D., as well as allergist/immunologist Karina Rotella, M.D.

Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee commented, “Dr. Flam Yoffe is a welcome addition to our family. Her impressive professional journey is marked by years of dedication and her pursuit of medical excellence. We are thrilled to add her proficiency in otolaryngology to our team and improve our ability to care for our patients.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep, and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

