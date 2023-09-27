Spinal Fusion Devices Market worth $12.99 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Thoracolumbar Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices, and Interbody Fusion Devices), Surgery Type (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery), Disease Indications (Degenerative Disc, Trauma and Fractures, Complex Deformity, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),” the spinal fusion devices market size is expected to grow from $8.27 billion in 2022 and to reach a value of $12.99 billion by 2030, it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth for the spinal fusion devices market is influenced by increasing developments in the spinal technology by spine device companies and increasing numbers of spinal fusion procedures.





Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 8.27 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 12.99 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 208 No. of Tables 167 No. of Charts & Figures 66 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Surgery Type, Disease Indications, End User, and Geography





3D Printing for Spinal Fusion Products for Spinal Surgery to act as Trend for Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market:

Evolution in medical technology has allowed several innovations in the spinal industry. Developments have allowed robotic surgery in the spine surgery arena, which has received much attention. 3D printing is expanding its footprint in medical devices to offer effective implants. Companies have already begun developing 3D-printed implants for spinal fusion and have commercialized them. In July 2021, Orthofix Medical launched its 3D-printed orthopedic device, FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer System. The system is designed for posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) surgeries. At the launch of the FORZA Ti PLIF Spacer system, the company also announced the first patient implant using the lumbar interbody device. Similarly, in April 2021, the company launched the Construx Mini Ti spacer system for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures.

Likewise, in April 2023, ZSFab reported their 3D-printed titanium implant with a triply periodic minimal lattice structure—a cervical interbody system for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion. ZSFab has shown positive results in two US clinical cases. In 2021, the system received FDA 510(k) clearance; the device is intended to support the fusion of two vertebrae after removing the damaged disc.

Many companies have lined up to launch their 3D-printed products. Developments allow patient-specific 3D-printed implants to increase potential benefits to surgical outcomes. In June 2022, Aurora Spine received FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its Dexasolo-L spinal fusion system. The Dexasolo-L spinal fusion system is designed and personalized using the patient’s bone density and quality. The system is the first in the market for lumbar spine and is expected to be launched soon. Thus, personalized 3D-printed implants will enable increasing minimally invasive approaches for complex deformities and reduce patient risks, promoting positive results.

The advantages of 3D-printed technology will improve the safety and efficiency of spine surgery. It will permit surgeons to pre-plan surgery based on preoperative imaging. The other advantage of 3D printed implants is that they will reduce the stress of the screw-bone interface, resulting in the minimum risk of implant failure and non-union. Thus, 3D printing technology is expected to hold a promising future once the use of 3D printed implants is in regular use.





Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, B.Braun SE, Stryker Corp, ATEC Spine Inc, Globus Medical Inc, NuVasive Inc, ZimVie Inc, Centinel Spine LLC, and Orthofix Medical Inc are a few of the key companies operating in the spinal fusion devices market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent developments in the global spinal fusion devices market are mentioned below:

In July 2023, Globus Medical Inc, a leading musculoskeletal solutions provider, launched the MARVEL Growing Rod System, which is intended to help pediatric patients with early-onset scoliosis to achieve and sustain correction while allowing for growth through minimally invasive distraction. MARVEL growth rods include a powerful geared mechanism that enables consistent, effective lengthening over a wide 40mm or 60mm expansion range, with PEEK polymer bearing surfaces to reduce wear.

In April 2023, ZimVie Inc made two additions to its biomaterials portfolio—the RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate (a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles) and the RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug (an easy-to-use grafting solution for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects).





Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market” is segmented based on product type, surgery type, disease indication, end user, and geography. The spinal fusion devices market, by product type, is segmented into thoracolumbar devices, cervical fixation devices, and interbody fusion devices. In 2022, the thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest share of the market by product type. The interbody fusion devices segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% during 2022–2030 due to growing developments for the interbody fusion devices. Thoracolumbar devices are used to steady the spine, which becomes unstable due to injury. Thoracolumbar devices are categorized into anterior lumbar plates, pedicle screws, and others. The devices are intended to fix the posture by aligning and stabilizing the spine during the healing process and allowing fusion. Thoracolumbar devices are used in both open spine surgery type and minimally invasive spine surgery type (MISS). NuVasive, Inc; Stryker; Spinal Elements, Inc.; and Globus Medical, Inc. are among the key players that offer thoracolumbar devices in the market. These companies hold a significant share in the market. Anterior lumbar plates are attached with screws that provide additional spine stability. Anterior lumbar plates are used in the anterior lumbar corpectomy and fusion procedures. Anterior lumbar corpectomy and fusion is a specialized spinal decompression and fusion procedure that requires an incision at the sides of the body through the abdominal region. The incision is required to remove bone and tissue that causes the spine and surrounding nerves to compress. During the anterior lumbar corpectomy and fusion procedure, the entire vertebral body and disc are usually replaced with a bone graft to repair the damage. Thus, anterior lumbar plates fix and stabilize the bone graft. ATEC Spine, Inc; GS Solutions, Inc.; and Globus Medical, among others, offer anterior lumbar plates in the market. Pedicle screws are made of titanium or stainless steel and used to help secure plates or rods to the spinal segments during spinal fusion procedures. Pedicle screws are positioned at 2 or 3 consecutive spinal segments and are connected with a rod. Pedicle screws are placed above and below the fused vertebrates. Pedicle screws provide extra support to the fusion and help in healing faster. Pedicle screws are used in more numbers in spinal fusion surgery type. In October 2020, Stryker announced that since 2006 when the Mesa Pedicle Screw implantations were launched, the company had sold more than 1 million Mesa Pedicle Screw implantations globally. It is anticipated that a growing number of spinal surgeries due to spinal deformity as a result of age and injuries will likely increase the demand for pedicle screws and lead to market growth. Other thoracolumbar devices covered in the study include wires, cables, rods, cages, hooks, and hook-holds. These implantable devices are generally made of stainless steel, titanium, or cobalt chrome. These devices provide a strong spine anchor mechanism, help correct deformities, and straighten the spine.





