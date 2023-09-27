ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS’ 2023 FOOD & NUTRITION CONFERENCE & EXPO® ARRIVES IN DENVER, COLO., OCTOBER 7-10

Chicago, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food and nutrition experts from around the world will gather at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ 2023 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® October 7 to 10 at the Denver Convention Center in Denver, Colo. Attendees will have the opportunity to teach, learn and network, all in the interest of improving the nutritional health of all people.

“Research continues to cite the role that good nutrition and regular physical activity play in preventing or managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and 2023-2024 Academy President Lauri Wright. “As the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition experts, the Academy’s annual meeting brings together the best and the brightest experts in the field to collaborate on solutions to improve the nation’s health.”

Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders will participate in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations. Attendees will explore the latest advances in medical nutrition therapy, healthcare technology, nutrition services access and opportunity.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Expo Hall to engage with more than 200 exhibitors highlighting the latest trends and offerings in food, nutrition and health.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, the Academy will offer a curated package of educational sessions in a virtual component available for live streaming and on-demand access until May 31, 2024.

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® is the news media’s best opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace. Accredited members of the media will be able to conduct interviews with presenters and the Academy’s network of national spokespeople.

Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to request media credentials to cover the meeting. To learn more, see the Press Kiosk Guidelines.

This year’s meeting will feature the following keynote speakers (all times Mountain):

Saturday, October 7 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Opening Session. The keynote speaker is businessperson, educator and author Steadman Graham. The New York Times bestselling author will discuss the Nine Steps Success Process® to inspire attendees to find the leader within themselves.

Monday, October 9 (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Member Showcase. The keynote speaker is producer and filmmaker Mick Ebeling. Named one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 World’s Greatest Leaders, Ebeling will highlight his unique problem-solving approach and how he has connected a community of enthusiastic and talented engineers, doers, makers, idea generators and storytellers to create innovative solutions to society’s challenges.

Tuesday, October 10 (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Closing Session. The keynote speaker is Eria Dhawan, a leading authority on 21st-century teamwork, collaboration and innovation. Dhawan, who has authored two best-selling books, will tell attendees how to activate Concrete Empathy, a playbook for building trust and collaboration with confidence.

Details on these and all FNCE sessions and events are available at https://eatrightfnce.org/.

